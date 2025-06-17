Brick, the new Netflix thriller that will glue you to the screen: the trailer and when it comes out

A German thriller is about to arrive on Netflix ready to conquer you. It is titled Brick and is a very high tension film that tells the story of a house that becomes a real trap. As? Due to a brick wall that suddenly appears and leaves all the inhabitants of the building trapped. But we enter more detail to find out what we know about this film and when it will be released on Netflix.

Brick: the plot

When a mysterious brick wall contains their condominium during the night, Tim and Olivia must join their wary neighbors to get out alive.

Brick: the cast

Brick’s cast is composed of Matthias Schweighöfer (Army of the Dead, Heart of Stones), Ruby O. Fee (Army of Thieves), Frederick Lau (Crooks), Salber Lee Williams (Ghost Island). The cast Axel Werner, Sira-Anna Faal, Murathan Muslu and Alexander Beyer are completed.

Brick’s trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmi4qc-cvis

Brick: When it comes out on Netflix

Brick debuts on Netflix on 10 July 2025.

