Bridge on the Strait, the letter of the European Commission arrives

The bridge over the Strait of Messina under the examination of the European Commission. The EU executive formally asked the Meloni government clarification on the environmental impact of the work. In a letter sent by Brussels to Rome and viewed by Bloomberg, The Commission writes that it has “identified areas where clarifications are needed, as well as further measures that should help the Italian authorities” to resolve any “deficiencies” before granting the authorization to development or to start the work. But there is not only the environmental theme: other reliefs can bring new delays to the process of the project.

What the EU Commission is asking for the Meloni government

The central theme of the letter is the environmental impact of the bridge. The Commission asks for clarifications on the habitat of animals, compensation measures and issues related to water, air pollution and noise.

The Commission claimed to have received formal complaints and requests for information from several parties and that the additional information will allow you to respond “in the most appropriate way”.

A spokesman for the European Commission confirmed that he was in contact with the Italian authorities on a project of the bridge, notified in Brussels in June. “All the projects implemented in the Member States must respect EU law,” he said. But it doesn’t end there.

A few days earlier, Stephane Sejourré, Vice-President of the EU Commission with delegation to the industry, in response to a letter-apply from the deputy of the Green and left alliance, Angelo Bonelli, had communicated that Brussels started a verification on the contracts and the contract of the bridge over the Strait. As we know, the contract is the same as twenty years ago and the Eurolink Consortium, led by Webuild, was that winning result. In the meantime, the costs have grown by 248 percent.

“If the Court of Auditors will give its ok” the works for the bridge over the Strait will begin “in the coming weeks. It is the last step that is missing to arrive in the Official Gazette, it means that in October, if the final stamping arrives, we will start with the accessory works,” said the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, guest of “Porta a Porta”.

“I remember that the bridge is only half of the entire amount, because a Strait Metro will be born that will join Messina and Reggio, there will be sports facilities, many new houses, tourist ports. So it will be a development accelerator that Sicily, Calabria, but the whole of Italy have been waiting for 50 years,” said Salvini.

“In 2032 God will like the first train between Calabria and Sicily,” Salvini then said to the ceremony of demolishing the diaphragm of the exploratory tunnel of the Breennero basic gallery, on the border between Italy and Austria.

If the surveys of the European Union were to go on, once again the chronoprogram of the bridge could be distorted. To these could be added the potential clarifications of the Court of Auditors, called to express themselves on the Cipess resolution to the “definitive” project.

The next stop in the fate of the bridge over the Strait of Messina passes from Italian and European accounting institutions.