Brothers of Italy against TV series that "they exalt" the mafia. The comment by Marco D’Amore, actor and director of Gomorra

The actor, director and screenwriter Marco D’Amore, the name behind the success of “Gomorrah”, the series based on the novel of the same name by Roberto Saviano about the Camorra clans in the Naples area, commented on the recent bill by Fratelli d’Italia against those who would “glorify” the mafia, including TV series.

The bill, in fact, would have the aim of criminally punishing anyone who “reproposes acts or behaviors of real or fictional mafia characters with apologetic intent” and who “exalts mafia facts, methods and principles” including “television series that mythologise mafia-type criminal characters”, with clear reference to titles such as “Gomorra”, “Suburra”, “Mare Fuori”.

“Ours is a country that has a significant public debt – these are the words of Marco D’Amore on the subject -. And given that the penalties are not only pecuniary but also custodial, they will have to enlarge the prisons considerably, they would have to arrest several of us and obviously the prisoners weigh on public spending so it is not convenient for them”.

The director’s comment arrived today 15 January during the press conference in Rome to present the new series “Gomorrah – The Origins”, prequel to Gomorrah, which will be released on 9 January 2026 on Sky and NOW.

