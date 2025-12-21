Bruno Vespa and the usual TV marathon: more than 25 hosted in 45 days (to promote his book)

Culture

Bruno Vespa and the usual TV marathon: more than 25 hosted in 45 days (to promote his book)

Bruno Vespa and the usual TV marathon: more than 25 hosted in 45 days (to promote his book)

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Bruno Vespa and the usual TV marathon: more than 25 hosted in 45 days (to promote his book)
How travel times on mountain paths are calculated: the CAI model
10 (plus one) forgotten Italian words to dust off