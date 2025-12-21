Bruno Vespa and the usual TV marathon: more than 25 hosted in 45 days (to promote his book)





The same story, every year. And someone might object: ‘It’s always the same Vespa.’” Very true, because every Christmas Eve we find ourselves here listing the dozens of broadcasts in which the journalist from L’Aquila took part to promote his latest literary effort.

As per tradition, between November and the first three weeks of December, Bruno Vespa becomes a permanent presence in Italian homes. On video at all hours of the day and night, the former director of Tg1 jumps from one program to another, without paying attention to the channels and the type of programs that invite him.

The aim is the usual: to sponsor his book. This year’s title? “Finimondo” which, punctually, mixes current events with the events of Hitler and Mussolini, which the author has been proposing for more than five years now.

Bruno is a war machine. It offers ideas, raises reflections, generates debates. However, sometimes he is forced to go on autopilot with the inevitable perception of déjà vu. This time, however, the tour was hindered by the chaos generated by his controversy with Jannik Sinner following the South Tyrolean tennis player’s decision not to take part in the Davis Cup. A tornado that, inevitably, overshadowed everything else for a while.

The very first appearance as Fiorello

Yet another marathon begins once again on November 3rd from “Uno Mattina”. On the same day he also appeared on “Quarta Repubblica”, by Nicola Porro. A debut which in reality had been anticipated by a rapid silent and self-deprecating irruption within “Five minutes without Bruno Vespa”, Fiorello and Biggio’s show on 19 October.

On November 6th we arrive at “L’aria che tira”, where he takes the opportunity to autograph the volume complete with a dedication to the aforementioned Sinner, at the suggestion of the host David Parenzo.

On November 10th another double, with participation in “Quante Storie” and “10 minutes” (again from Porro). On the 11th it’s the turn of “It’s always Cartabianca”. Here the harsh argument with Andrea Scanzi takes place, while on the 12th it is at “4 di Sera” by Paolo Del Debbio.

On the 13th, another trip to Mediaset for “Dentro la Notizia”, then a long break until November 21st, with Vespa which, after a few hours, appears on “Mattino Cinque” and “I fatti tue”.

On November 23rd, small hours to clock in at Gigi Marzullo’s “Sottovoce e vicini”; on the 24th, a foray into “Lo stato delle cose” with an adjoining face-to-face meeting with Michele Santoro; and on the 30th, participation in “Domenica In” and “4 di sera” in the weekend version.

In December alone 14 hosted in 18 days

December opens with the guest appearance on “Tg2 Post” on the 2nd. The 3rd is at “BellaMa’”, the 9th at “La volta Buona”, the 10th at “Forum” and in the evening at “Real Politik”. On December 13th here is the hat-trick: “Buongiorno Benessere”, “Tv Talk” and “Dancing with the Stars”, with a dance step not even mentioned when the clock strikes one in the morning. On the 14th it is the turn of “Uno Mattina in famiglia”, on the 17th of “Tagadà” and on the 18th of a further trio, with the connection with “E’ semper midday” and interventions on “La vita in diretta” and “Dritto e rovescio”..

Result? More than 25 raids in 45 days, 14 in the first 18 days of December alone, with the count not considering the episodes of “Porta a Porta” aired in the period of time observed, the daily prime time access appointments of “Cinque Minuti”, the commentary of the Prima at La Scala together with Milly Carlucci on 7 December, nor the interviews given on news programs and on the various radio stations, which often have a dedicated channel on digital terrestrial.

It took Jules Verne eighty days to travel around the world. For TV you need less. As long as you are Bruno Vespa.