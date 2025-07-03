Brussels accelerates on Kiev’s adhesion: "Ukraine belongs to the European Union"

The European Union wants Ukraine to become a block member. “We have reached the conditions to advance the current negotiation process for membership”, assured the president of the European Council, Antonio Costa. The Portuguese spoke to Aarhus, Denmark, at a press conference with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, the Danish premier, puts Frederiksen, and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The leaders were in the country to inaugurate the presidency on duty who will now be entrusted to the nation for six months. “We look with confidence in our common future with Ukraine as a fully member of the European Union, and I am very satisfied with the recent evaluation of the European Commission regarding your extraordinary work to carry out reforms in such difficult situations,” said Costa.

Copenhagen on Kiev side

Frederiksen also swore to support Ukraine in his attempt to join the European Union, after Donald Trump’s United States decided to block some shipments of promised weapons to help Kiev to contrast the Russian invasion.

The renewed push of Russia to conquer another territory has put to the test the defenses of Ukraine, whose war has now reached the fourth year. Russian missiles and drones are bombing Ukrainian cities. The efforts led by the United States to find a peace solution are stalled.

Zelensky’s appeal

“Now, when there are doubts about the continuous support of the United States to Europe, it is even more important to strengthen our cooperation and coordination through the EU, NATO and also in our direct relationships, both among us in Europe and with the United States,” said Zelensky. “In today’s global competition, being part of the EU helps each country to be successful. Ukraine has already done everything you need to start the membership negotiations, including the preparation to open the first cluster, that of the fundamentals, and we will be ready for the other clusters by the end of this year,” he added.

The promise of Denmark

“Ukraine belongs to the EU. It is in the interest of both Denmark and Europe. Therefore, the Danish presidency will do everything possible to help Ukrainian in its path towards adhesion to the EU,” the Danish premier Frederiksen assured his part.

But at the moment the process of adhesion of Ukraine is blocked by Hungary. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán insists that the country should remain a buffer area between Russia and NATO countries. Most of the other countries instead want to provide greater military support, strengthen cooperation with the Kiev defense industry and approve new penalties against Russia by Vladimir Putin.

Defend Kiev, weaken Moscow

“We must partially strengthen Ukraine. In part weaken Russia. The first thing to do is to increase military support. Ukraine is fundamental for the safety of Europe,” said Frederiksen. His government has invested in the Ukrainian defense industry, which can produce weapons and ammunition more quickly and economic than elsewhere in Europe, and has invited Ukrainian companies to settle in Denmark on a safer ground.