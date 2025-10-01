Burrasca di Grecale on the Adriatic and flood in Sicily for the former Hurricane Gabrielle: the explanation of bad weather

The storm that hit Favara, in the province of Agrigento. Credit: Franca Ang, via X.



The month of October begins with an important thermal collapse which is also bringing temperatures of 7-8 ° C below average of the period in various areas of Italy and strong bad weather. The situation that is configured is that of aItaly divided in half: on the one hand, the remains of theFormer Hurricane Gabrielle They brought strong bad weather and numerous damage to Sicily and, more generally, on the Mediterranean, with numerous damage also in the Balearic and Ibiza islands. In particular, the Municipality of Favarain the province of Agrigentowas hit by a storm produced by the instability brought by the residues of thehurricane gabriellearrived in Europe from the Atlantic Ocean as a tropical storm. The torrential rains caused widespread flooding and a woman is still dispersed after being overwhelmed by the water while she was in the car.

On the other hand, the whole Adriatic band was affected by the so -called “Grecale storm“, That is, an incursion of very cold air from Russia which is bringing gusts of wind to 100 km/h and a lowering of the temperatures below the average of the period. Throughout the day today the Civil Protection has issued anyellow alert For the regions Sicily, Abruzzo, Molise, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria and sectors of Emilia-Romagna and Marche, signaling the risk of high intensity showers, frequent electrical activities, hailstorms and strong gusts of winds.

What happened in Sicily and Ibiza for the passage of the former Hurricane Gabrielle

As mentioned, the bad weather that is hitting Sicily is linked to the remains of the former hurricane Gabrielle, Which just yesterday also hit the province of Valencia and the Balearic islands, less than a year after the terrible flood caused by the dana which caused over 200 victims.

Hurricane Gabrielle formed in the Atlantic Ocean, where he reached the Category 4 last September 22 and then weaken and reach Portugal in the form of tropical storm. After crossing the Spanish hinterland and lost a good part of their strength, Gabrielle’s remains still entered the atmosphere large quantities of humidity. Due to the high temperatures of the Mediterranean surface (especially at the end of the summer season), what remained of the Hurricane therefore began to transport large quantities of latent energy and heat, increasing theinstability and favoring it Development of thunderstorms also very intense.

The most affected Italian region was, in fact, Sicily, where a violent storm caused widespread flooding especially in the area of ​​theAgrigentowhere a woman is still dispersed. During tomorrow, Thursday 2 October, a worsening is also planned on Sardinia: the flow of humid and warm air from the west, in fact, clashing with the cooler air present from the east, will lead to greater instability and abundant rains up to 100-150 millimeters.

In Ibiza, however, they fell 180 millimeters of rain In half a day, with a flash flood that paralyzed the island, as visible also in the video below. In the meantime, the Spanish authorities have issued themaximum red alert.

The “Grecale storm” that is hitting the Adriatic front

On the Adriatic front, however, It has incurred a cold air picking Coming from Russia, which after flying over the Balkans, is bringing to Italy with strong gusts of storm even up to 80-90 km/he lowering the temperatures below the average of the period.

In Trieste the gusts of bora Up to 100 km/h will arrive, while until Friday, storms are expected along all the Adriatic coasts. The cold air is bringing important thermal collapses, with the eastern regions of the boot which can also drop by 10 ° C and snow on the Apennines over 1400 meters. According to the forecasts, however, during the weekend the stability throughout Italy, with raised temperatures even if still slightly under media.