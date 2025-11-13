Call My Agent 3, the interview with Gianmarco Saurino and Nicolas Maupas: "Behind the scenes of the world of entertainment? It’s terrible"

They reveal it to us bluntly: “The behind-the-scenes world of entertainment is terrible.” They are Gianmarco Saurino and Nicolas Maupas, the two great new additions to the cast of “Call My Agent”, the much-loved Italian series that tells the backstage story of the glossy world of actors and their agents, starting November 14th on Sky and NOW with its third season.

Nicolas Maupas plays the role of himself while Saurino will be the real “bad guy” of the story – it’s the first time for him -, an agent who comes from the United States to create a bit of havoc at the CMA, the most famous entertainment agency in Rome.

“We were both fans of the series so the idea of ​​finding ourselves in there was extremely fascinating,” they say.

