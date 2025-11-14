“Call My Agent 3, the interview with the ‘agents’: "Season full of surprises. This is how we are similar to our characters"

“Call My Agent”, the series that pokes fun at the world of entertainment by showing behind the scenes, returns to Sky and NOW from 14 November with big surprises, numerous guest stars but, above all, the most famous agents on the small screen.

Sara Drago, Maurizio Lastrico and Michele Di Mauro, in fact, return to take on the roles of Lea Martelli, Gabriele Di Lillo and Doctor Vittorio Baronciani in the third highly anticipated chapter of one of the most loved Italian series of all time.

Ironic, light, sparkling but at the same time incisive, profound and exciting, “Call My Agent” is one of the jewels of Italian seriality and the “CMA agents” are the ones who tell us at Today the secret of the success of this series but also the news of the third season and the similarities between actors and characters.

