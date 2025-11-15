Call My Agent Italia 3, the Sky series has become great and also moving





This Call My Agent Italia 3 – Sky’s comedy TV series born as a local remake of the French Dix pour Cent, but now with a strongly independent identity – has been a bit long in coming – coming out with the third season which will be broadcast on Sky and streaming on NOW from Friday 14 November with the first two episodes out of six (the other four will be released in pairs on 21 and 28 November).

And it doesn’t take much to imagine that the death of Marzia Ubaldi, fantastic interpreter of that Elvira, doyen of the Claudio Maiorana Agency, now known to everyone as just CMA, given the founder’s escape, had an influence on extending the time compared to the releases of the first two seasons. Ubaldi passed away shortly after the end of production of last season, released posthumously, and no one thought even for a second of “recasting” the character of Elvira, preferring to rewrite and adapt the new season (as recently seen on Prime in Gen V 2).

The result is a season which, with the now usual coming and going of VIPs and celebrities, special guest stars in the role of themselves, combines an increasingly important and in-depth horizontal plot. Starting precisely from the due homage to Marzia/Elvira. Here is the list of guest stars to whom the episodes and their stories are dedicated, and then the general plot and our opinion on this third season, directed by Simone Spada and written by Federico Baccomo, of Call My Agent Italia 3, of which we report the trailer at the bottom of the review.

How Call My Agent Italia 2 ended

Celebrities guest stars in the cast of Call My Agent Italia 3

In the first episode Luca Argentero wants to retire from the scene to dedicate himself to his family, and Lea, Gabriele and Vittorio must convince him to give up and choose among themselves who will replace the late Elvira as his agent.

In the second episode Michelle Hunziker and Aurora Ramazzotti are called to be mother and daughter even on the set, and both will make particular requests to their respective agents Gabriele and Lea.

In the third episode Stefania Sandrelli is looking for a new challenge to add to her long CV, but a new “Perfect Strangers” risk looms for the CMA.

In the fourth episode the cast of Romanzo Criminale – The series (Marco Bocci, Vinicio Marchioni, Francesco Montanari, Edoardo Pesce, Alessandro Roia, Daniela Virgilio) meets for a highly anticipated reunion which however takes an unexpected turn, and not in a good way.

Sky announces the prequel series to Romanzo Criminale

In the fifth episode, Miriam Leone is determined to return to the set after motherhood, but she can’t stand the fact that she is now only offered roles as mothers: it will be up to Lea to help her.

In the sixth and final episode Ficarra & Picone are preparing to celebrate thirty years of career, but something new will come to put them in crisis.

The third season also includes Nicolas Maupas as himself and Gianmarco Saurino as Christian Macaluso, UBA’s intermediary between Italy and the United States.

Among the passing guest stars there are also Cristina Marino, Simon & the Stars, Matteo Giuggioli and Elia Nuzzolo, Alessandro Borghese, Tananai, Giorgia and, with a small but important part, even Nils Hartmann, executive vice president of Sky Studios Italia, or the host.

Call My Agent 3: we take you with us to the premiere with Luca Argentero, Aurora Ramazzotti and…

What Call My Agent Italia 3 is about

Between the requests of one talent and another, the agency certainly cannot stop, nor the lives of those who work there. And so, after the last tribute to dear Elvira, officiated by Luana (Emanuela Fanelli), now looking for a new agent to help her get over the disappointment of “not having been called by Paola Cortellesi” (when in reality it went differently), and by Corrado Guzzanti, the CMA staff gets back to work.

The new leader seems to be Vittorio Baronciani (Michele Di Mauro), who will have to put order in the agency and in his love life with Monica (Sara Lazzaro), who no longer intends to hide or wait. Gabriele (Maurizio Lastrico) also wants to make a change in his love story with Sofia (Kaze), but she has a lot of doubts in her head about her newly launched acting career.

And if at work Gabriele, and the CMA, can always count on his assistant Pierpaolo (Francesco Russo), who now aspires to become an agent himself, in relationships one certainly cannot count on the advice of Lea (Sara Drago), who between one relationship and another continues to feel the call of the United States.

But this time he won’t have to emigrate to change his life, because the prestigious American agency UBA is seriously intent on negotiating with the CMA. It remains to be seen what she and her assistant Camilla (Paola Buratto) will decide, undecided whether to remain close to her father Vittorio or try to take flight on her own.

Many advantages and only one big flaw: the analysis of Call My Agent Italia 3

The dutiful and painful memory of Marzia/Elvira gave the push for a greater maturity of Call My Agent Italia, but this in no way means that there are fewer laughs than in past seasons. Because if it is true that the “serious” moments are significantly more frequent, and give space to the construction of an increasingly solid story of the protagonists, the sketches, the gags and the funny moments to which the guests contribute are always there, written and acted with an acumen that is now the trademark of the series.

From the point of view, in particular, of the writing, in this season there are perhaps a couple of moments that don’t work properly and appear slightly forced, but the overall mechanism works wonderfully. If anything, the biggest and only real flaw of Call My Agent Italia is that it lasts too short. Not the individual episodes, always about an hour each to fit comfortably into the schedule. If anything, it is the number of episodes that, as avid CMA fans, always seems far lower than we would like.

And if we think that the fourth season, at the time of writing these lines, has not yet been officially confirmed, the “hunger” for new episodes also adds to the small, but currently very distant, fear that, indeed, the end of this delightful series is too close for our tastes.

Rating: 8.3