Calls or messages with the +40 prefix are a Romanian scam: how to recognize it and defend yourself

Image generated with AI.



Calls or messages from numbers with area code +40The international dialing code of Romaniacould arrive on our mobile phone for very different reasons: some totally harmless, others linked to rather sophisticated scams. If you receive a contact from an unknown Romanian number (but it applies to other prefixes, such as the +30 one in Greece which is affecting many people these days) and you have no direct contact with people or companies in Romania, it is prudent to suspect that it could be a fraud attemptswhich are perpetrated in different ways. Regardless of how the attempted scam is physically carried out, the goal of scammers is almost always financial, which can very often be achieved by obtaining the personal data of their victims (including financial information, login credentials, habits or other sensitive details). Defending yourself from these attacks requires a minimum of forethought. Translated into practice, it means ignoring suspicious calls, not opening attachments or links from unknown numbers and blocking and reporting unwanted contacts.

How scams starting with the Romanian dialing code +40 work

The +40 area code belongs to Romania, so any calls or messages featuring it theoretically come from there. We say “in theory” because it is good to know that, with the spoofing technique, it is possible to disguise the real origin of the caller ID in a relatively simple way. Receiving a call from Romania (and more generally from a foreign area code) does not mean that it is always and only a scam: commercial relationships, applications for job offers, tax obligations or contacts related to travel and shipping can justify contact from other countries. The problem arises when you receive unexpected communications and you do not have direct relationships with Romanian senders. In these cases, it is prudent to suspect a possible scam.

One of the most common is the so-called “advance payment fraud”in which you are promised the receipt of a large sum of money (perhaps with the excuse of having won a prize) which, coincidentally, must be released by paying a relatively small sum, sometimes passed off as a “tax” applied to the prize money won.

In other cases the so-called phenomenon of “Wangiri”: unknown numbers ring for a few seconds in order to arouse curiosity in the contacted user who, if he calls back, risks high charges or the drying up of his remaining credit. Even the false job offers and the romance scams they are very dangerous: in this case the scammers leverage the economic or emotional needs of their victims to achieve their shady objectives.

Scammers are basically looking for money, but in order to get to the loot they usually have to first raid personal information. Fraudsters are particularly fond of information financial data (e.g. card or bank account numbers) ei personal data (such as name and surname, address, various contact details, access credentials, information on habits and your health status, and so on). Once they have obtained this information, they can resell it to third parties (usually on the Dark Web) or use it to their advantage to complete their fraud attempt.

How to protect yourself from scams with the +40 dialing code in Romania

For protect yourself from similar scams It is essential to always keep your online defenses high by applying these simple tips.