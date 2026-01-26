Calls with the +358 area code from Finland, it’s a new scam: why it’s dangerous to answer

If in the next few days you receive phone calls from numbers with an international prefix +358 from the Finlandas for those with the +45 area code from Denmark, be careful: there is a good chance that it is a scam attempt. There are circumstances in which a call from Finland is completely legitimate. Working collaborations with Finnish companies, commercial relationships established with Scandinavian companies or applications sent to companies based in that area can justify an international telephone contact. But if you don’t fall into any of these cases, it is much more likely that you are the subject of a telephone scam. We see what the +358 scam could consist of and how to defend yourself.

What forms can the +358 scam take: how to recognize it

The +358 scam, like all telephone scams with a foreign prefix, can take different forms. Among the most widespread models appears the scam with advance payment requestin which an alleged win or refund is announced to be obtained by paying an initial sum. In other cases, you may receive news that you have won a prize, which you can redeem by paying shipping costs. This is a well-known psychological lever, which exploits the expectation of a quick benefit to lower the defenses of the person receiving the contact.

Another recurring pattern is that of false job offers: High compensation and vague tasks are used to collect personal data or to induce the victim to pay for non-existent courses, certifications or administrative procedures. Alongside these are the romance scamthe so-called sentimental scams, which are based on the progressive construction of an emotional relationship aimed, over time, at requests for money or actual forms of blackmail.

The picture becomes further complicated if we add to what has already been said scams based on voice cloning. Today, numerous free software are available online that require minimal technical skills and allow you to replicate a voice convincingly, sometimes even adapting it to specific linguistic accents, through an improper use of artificial intelligence. Once a voice clone is obtained, scammers can impersonate a real person and contact banking institutions or support services to attempt to restore credentials or authorize financial transactions. When these practices are combined with spoofing, i.e. the manipulation of the number shown on the display, the call appears even more credible. In many cases, sensitive information is sought before money: financial data, login credentials, consumption habits and even elements related to the healthcare sphere.

How to protect yourself from the +358 scam

Now that we have a smattering of the possible forms that the +358 area code scam can take, let’s see what to do to defend yourself. If you have no contact with Finland, ignore the call it is certainly the decisive action. In the case of messages coming from numbers with the +358 prefix, it is essential do not interact with links or attachments. Insistent contacts should be blocked and reported. Avoiding answering unknown numbers also limits the possibility of our voice being recorded and cloned; if for some reason you happen to respond, maintaining silence further reduces this risk.