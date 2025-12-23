Camorra and blood: the Casalesi impose assumptions on the ashes of a dead man

Culture

Camorra and blood: the Casalesi impose assumptions on the ashes of a dead man

Camorra and blood: the Casalesi impose assumptions on the ashes of a dead man

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Camorra and blood: the Casalesi impose assumptions on the ashes of a dead man
Yellowstone, how earthquakes are changing underground microbial ecosystems: the new study
How Codex GPT-5.2 works: what is OpenAI’s latest move to counter Google and Meta