Camorra and blood: the Casalesi impose assumptions on the ashes of a dead man





Another day, another piece of the Camorra. Another exchange of blood and power under the Campania sky. The Carabinieri of Casal di Principe arrest five people, among which stands out the most loyal member of the Schiavone wing of the clan, Pasquale Apicella, who has returned to freedom after a long prison regime under 41 bis. But those five faces tell the story of an entire system, dirty to the bone.

The accusations and the Casalesi system

The charges are the same as always: Camorra, extortion, fraud, drug trafficking, fraud. A mix of crimes that has never stopped taking lives, which knows no boundaries. The Casalesi are no longer content with controlling the territory: they want everything. And, above all, they want the lives of others. Their hands are always dirty, always hungry, and their territory is that of impunity.

The investigation began in July 2022, when an entrepreneur in the construction sector complained about how credits were recovered using “strong” methods. But the real twist comes when the case is intertwined with the death of a worker on the construction site. An accident, a broken life.

Hiring as compensation in a regenerating system

And here the Camorra doesn’t just do its job: it also wants compensation to be paid, but in its own way. Dead Man’s Daughters? They must be hired. Thus, in exchange for that sum that they should never have asked for, the Casalesi offer another “solution”: the entry of the two girls into the company, yet another debt to be paid.

This is the part that makes our skin crawl. But it doesn’t end here.

The camouflage operation is a dance that never stops: frontmen, companies registered in someone else’s name, fake accounts to hide earnings. The clean face of someone who wants to make us forget the mud behind it.

Drug trafficking and criminal power

And then there are drugs. The Casalesis, in business with the Di Lauros, continue to deal. A kilo of cocaine seized is just a small blow, nothing that can stop them. They have the city in their hands and their evil grows like a metastasis, ever stronger, ever more rooted.

While the State struggles in the usual bureaucratic paralysis, the Casalesi move forward. The forced hiring, the blackmail, the dealing, the blood, the fear. It is their daily life, without shame, without remorse, with the same indifference with which they sign an invoice.

A cancer that devours everything

The Camorra is a cancer. There is nothing more true. A cancer that devours, that grows, that becomes part of the landscape. A cancer that you no longer see, because they get you used to living with it, in its background noise. And while we try to stop yet another boss, evil continues to breathe, stronger than before.

And us? Maybe we’ve forgotten how to be indignant.