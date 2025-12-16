Campi Flegrei, seismicity decreasing but the soil continues to rise at 25 mm per month: the INGV bulletin

At the Campi Flegrei 34 earthquakes in the week between 8 and 14 December.



The downward trend for seismic activity is confirmed Phlegraean Fieldswhile the ground lifting speed remains constant at sustained values. This is what emerges from the latest weekly bulletin of the INGV Vesuvian Observatory (8-14 December 2025). Compared to the previous week, when 48 tremors with a maximum magnitude of 2.3 were recorded, the number of earthquakes fell to 34with a maximum magnitude stopped at 2.0. However, the speed of ground lifting linked to the remains constant bradyseismwhich stands at an average value of approximately 25 ± 3 mm/month (stable data since October), bringing the total vertical deformation to approximately 21cm since the beginning of the year. INGV does not highlight elements that could suggest significant short-term developments.

The two tremors recorded yesterday morning, December 15th, are excluded from the weekly bulletin: the first, of magnitude 1.9occurred at 07:47 in the area of Monte Cigliano (Pozzuoli)followed a few minutes later, at 07:51from a second magnitude event 1.1 at theAir Force Academy.

Earthquakes, week without swarms and limited magnitude

In the reference week (8-14 December), seismic activity showed limited numbers and there were no seismic swarms. INGV has located 34 earthquakes in the Campi Flegrei area. The maximum magnitude recorded was modest, equal to 2.0.

The most significant event of the week occurred onDecember 11th at 10:07 amwith hypocenter at a depth of 2.9 km.

The map of the hypocenters of the earthquakes located in the Campi Flegrei in the week from 8 to 14 December 2025. Credit: INGV



Bradyseism is stable: the speed of 25 mm per month is confirmed

The most relevant data once again concerns the deformation of the ground. The data confirms that, starting from October 10, 2025the average lifting speed in the zone of maximum deformation stood at approximately 25 ± 3 mm/month.

This value marks an increase compared to 15 mm/month registered between April and early October. The total lift measured at the Rione Terra GNSS station (RITE) reached approx 21cm from January 2025.

Variations in ground altitude in the Campi Flegrei area (RITE station) from 01/01/2025 to 14/12/2025. Credit: INGV



The geochemistry of the area is confirmed in line with the recent trend of increasing temperatures in the fumaroles: an average of 94 °C recorded in the Pisciarelli fumarole and 173°C in the main fumarole of the Solfatara.

Summary of the latest INGV bulletin on the Campi Flegrei

Based on the current picture of volcanic activity, INGV does not highlight elements that suggest significant short-term developments. In summary, the latest bulletin (8-14 December) tells us that: