Campi Flegrei, seismicity drops with 48 earthquakes, but bradyseism remains at 25 mm/month: the INGV bulletin

At the Campi Flegrei 48 earthquakes in the week between 22nd and 28th December.



Seismic activity ai Phlegraean Fields decreasing again: according to the latest weekly bulletin of the INGV Vesuvian Observatory, in the week from 22 to 28 December 2025 they were only recorded 48 earthquakes of maximum magnitude 2.0, a slight decrease compared to the 76 earthquakes last week.

However, the del parameter is confirmed at a high value bradyseism, with the ground lifting speed stable for the past 2 months 25 ± 3 mm/monthbringing the total deformation to approximately 22cm year to date. Based on the analysis, INGV does not highlight elements that suggest significant short-term developments.

Seismicity drops in Campi Flegrei: 48 earthquakes and no swarm

In the reference week (22-28 December) they were located at the Campi Flegrei 48 earthquakes: there magnitude maximum recorded was modest, equal 2.0. Of these shocks, only 7 had Md≥1.0, and therefore actually perceptible.

As usual at Campi Flegrei, the earthquakes occurred at a very shallow depth, between 0.82 km and 4.89 km.

The map of the hypocenters of the earthquakes located in the Campi Flegrei in the week from 22nd to 28th December. Credit: INGV



The geochemistry of the area remains stable compared to the recent warming trend of the hydrothermal system: in particular, the temperature of the main fumarole (BG) in the crater of Solfatara shows an increasing trend, with a confirmed average value of approximately 173°C. In the area of Pisciarellithe average temperature is around 94thCshowing a slight decrease compared to past values.

Bradyseism: Soil uplift continues at 25 mm per month

The data confirms that, starting from October 10, 2025the average monthly uplift velocity in the zone of maximum deformation is stable at approximately 25 ± 3 mm/month.

The cumulative effect of this constant parameter led to the total lift registered at the Rione Terra GNSS station (RITE) a about 22cm from January 2025.

Elevation variations of the RITE GNSS station from 01/01/2025 to 12/28/2025. Credit: INGV



Summary of the INGV weekly bulletin

