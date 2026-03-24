Campi Flegrei, seismicity remains low: 18 earthquakes of Mdmax 1.4 and bradyseism at 10 mm/month

18 earthquakes have been recorded in the Campi Flegrei in the last week.



To the Phlegraean Fields there seismicity stay lowwith alone 18 earthquakes with a maximum magnitude of 1.4 registered between 16 and 22 March, as confirmed by the latest INGV bulletin. Localized events increased slightly compared to the previous week, when just 12 tremors with a maximum magnitude of 0.9 were localized.

The other monitored parameters do not show significant changes, remaining at levels similar to those already observed: the bradyseism is confirmed stablewith a ground uplift rate of approximately 10±3 mm per month, while the geochemical parameters are in line with already known warming trends, with an average value of 173 °C in the Solfatara crater.

Increase in events and magnitude: 18 tremors and maximum magnitude of 1.4

Analyzing the data in more detail, it emerges that the 18 shocks registered represent a slight increase compared to 13 the previous week, while remaining at overall low values. The maximum magnitude also increased slightly, going from 0.9 to approximately 1.4, to the limit of the perceptible for the local population.

The map of the hypocenters of the earthquakes located in the Campi Flegrei in the week from 22nd to 28th December. Credit: INGV



Stable bradyseism: from January 2025 lifting of 25.5 cm

As for the bradyseismthe situation appears substantially unchanged. The lifting speed keeps around to 10 mm monthlyin continuity with what was recorded from the beginning of February 2026, after the acceleration recorded between October and December 2025 at 25 mm/month. Since January 2025 the total lift recorded at the GNSS station (Rione Terra) is approximately 25.5cm.

For monitoring deformations, the permanent GNSS network of the Campi Flegrei is currently made up of 39 stations, distributed between land and marine installations.

Ground uplift rate in the Campi Flegrei area from 01/01/2025 to 03/22/2026. Credit: INGV



Also on the no sudden changes are observed on the geochemical front. The parameters continue to reflect an evolution consistent with the long-term trend, characterized by a gradual warming of the hydrothermal system and an increase in flows. In particular, the temperature of the BG fumarole in the Solfatara remains at average values ​​of approximately 173°Cin line with previous months, while in the Pisciarelli area the temperature showed an average value of ~95°C.

Summary of the INGV weekly bulletin

In summary, the picture of the week just spent at the Campi Flegrei highlights: