Campi Flegrei, updates on earthquakes and bradisism: the data of the latest Ingv bulletin

The Ingv bulletin on the activity of the Flegrei Campi from 22 to 28 September.



To the Campi Flegrei The situation remains quiet, in line with the previous two weeks: between 22 and 28 September they were recorded 76 slight earthquake shocks Of magnitude maximum 1.7 and therefore difficult to notice from the population of the Phlegrean area. This was stated by the last Bulletin of the Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv, which does not signal significant variations for the supervulcan (or large caldera) even as regards the lifting of the soil due to bradyseismstable at a speed of 15 ± 3 mm per month, nor for the geochemical parameters of the area, with the Fumarola di Pisciarelli recorded an average temperature of 93 ° C.

The situation earthquakes in the Flegrea area

The 76 Earthquake shocks recorded by the Vesuvian Observatory in the Flegrei fields had a magnitude between 0.0 and 1.7, of which only 14 with magnitude greater than 1.0. Therefore, they were weak and difficult to notice from the population, despite having a reduced depth, typical of the bradisismic seismicity that has is caused by the rise of the soil and not by the activation of fault. In particular, the maximum depth of the hypocenter was approximately 5 km.

Map of the epicenter and hypocenter of earthquakes in the Flegrei fields in the week from 22 to 29 September 2025. Credit: ingv



Even the geochemistry of the Phlegrean area proved to be in line with the trends of the area, both at the level of gas flows emitted and in terms of temperature of the fumaroles. In the last week, in particular, the temperature has shown an average value of ~ 93 ° C and a range of variation from ~ 90 ° C to ~ 94 ° C, with the lowest values ​​recorded in conjunction with rainy events.

The data on the bradisismic lifting of the soil

The average lift speed of the soil remains unchanged with a rate of 15 ± 3 millimeters per montha stable speed since the beginning of April. This is a clear decrease compared to the 30 millimeters per month recorded between mid -February and late March, but an increase compared to the 10 millimeters per month detected between the last months of 2024 and the beginning of 2025.

From January 2024 the total lifting recorded at the GNSS station in Rite (Rione Terra), at the center of the volcanic caldera, was of 33.5 centimeters.

Soil lifting speed in the Campi Flegrei area from 01/01/2024 to 28/09/2025. Credit: ingv



The last bulletin on the Flegrei fields in summary

The last weekly monitoring of the Flegrei monitoring bulletin has not highlighted signs of short -term evolution of the situation in the area. In particular: