Can you solve the first Italian crossword from 100 years ago? History and origin of the pastime in Italy

The first modern crossword was published on December 21st 112 years agoin 1913, on Funthe Sunday supplement of New York World. The invention of crossword puzzleas they were called in the United States, can be attributed to Arthur Wynne (1871-1945), the editor of the puzzle section of the American weekly. At the time they were already widespread word squaressimpler squares of words stuck together, Wynne’s idea was that, in addition to inserting the black squaresto associate the requests to the words the reader had to answer to complete the game.

It was in 1924 that the phenomenon exploded with the first issue dedicated entirely to this pastime, the The Cross Word Puzzle Book. The fashion also reached Europe and Italy shortly afterwards. In our peninsula the first “Crossword Riddle” (the cast of the crossword puzzle) appears on the third page of the Corriere Sunday – the weekly supplement of the Corriere della Sera born in 1899 – theFebruary 8, 1925.

As an original paragraph from the time states, the passion was collective and had driven the whole world crazy so much so that “In London, in the ballrooms, couples are invited to solve large crossword puzzles without stopping dancing“.

Corriere Domenica page from 1925. Credit: Matteo Galbiati



The first Italian crossword appears rather complicated, as it did not present the in-depth questions we are used to now but only a vague word by definition “Mammal”, “Belva”, “Easy”, “Gentle”.

Try to solve it without going into the article (there are solutions).

The first scheme appeared on 8 February 1925 in the “Domenica del Corriere”. Credit: Corriere della Sera



In these few lines alone we have used various terms as synonyms to refer to this puzzle game, but where do these names come from? In Italy it was initially called English “puzzle” indicating an “enigma”, a “riddle” or a “puzzle”. However, thelinguistic autarchy of Fascism prohibited some foreignisms – words of foreign origin. Thus the terms “crosswords”, “crosswords” and, above all, “crosswords” and “crosswords” became widespread.

The wording “crosswords” became established thanks to Puzzle Week (from 1932) by Giorgio Sisini, while the term “Crossword” was minted in 1925 by Valentine Bompiani And Henry Piceni for the Italian equivalent of Cross Word Puzzle Book by Mondadori. The two discarded options such as Italianized púzzelo or chiasmatògrifo And staurogriff and they chose “crossword” because it sounded good and, above all, it evoked the “torment” (cruci-) of the solver who cannot find the answer.

Precisely to put an end to this “suffering”, the solution to the first Italian riddle was also published in the Domenica del Corriere, the March 1, 1925. If you have already solved it or have raised the white flag, you can find them below (even us at Geopop took us a while to solve it):

The solutions to the first Italian crossword of 1925.



At the time, the game also featured gods prizeswhoever sent the greatest number of correct solutions within three months or suggested new words or patterns would receive compensation up to 3,000 lire.