Carlo Verdone without reservations: "No more masks, I’d be pathetic by now. Loneliness? I love her". The words on the new film School of Seduction

Since yesterday, 1 April 2026, “Scuola di Seduzione”, the new film by Carlo Verdone, has been available on Paramount+. The Roman director, Cattelan’s guest on the “Supernova” podcast, spoke about it in full. “The film is full of characters that perhaps you once would have played, with various problems. There is also talk of micropenia, but how did you choose it as a theme?”, asks Cattelan.

Carlo Verdone talks about the film School of Seduction

Then Verdone: “You know what? As the years go by, the mask changes. There’s no point in making fun of yourself. It would have been pathetic if I had made faces with wigs or make-up. As for micropenia, we simply chose fragilities. It’s a story of fear and shame. In the end the seduction school will somehow manage to solve everyone’s problems.”

“Which of the characters described would you feel closest to?”, Cattelan’s question. “In the end, even if the problem doesn’t concern me… but I’ll give spoilers. I’d say the spoiler, spoiler. Let’s say that due to loneliness and hypersensitivity, perhaps it’s exactly what I interpreted, suited to my age”, Cattelan’s response.

Then he talks about solitude: “I love it. Sometimes I get addicted to solitude. Of course, I say 5-6 days in the countryside, my little garden. After a week, well I want to go back to the city and see someone. But loneliness doesn’t scare me – the words of Carlo Verdone -. Let’s say that even if I want to be alone, I’m never there. For goodness’ sake they are my audience, they have to be kind but sometimes the selfies, things etc. all become too much”.

“On the set I always try to create a serene atmosphere – Verdone’s words -. If there is a shy actor, I give him courage. With this serenity in the end everyone becomes friends, they follow me and there is no competition. In the end it doesn’t even seem like they have come to make a film: this film is a bit ambitious, I care a lot about it. We’re talking about discomfort, it’s not just a laugh”.

Beatrice Arnera shock: “They wrote to me to kill myself, a patriarchal fury.” Then Verdone’s call: “I didn’t believe it”

School of Seduction, Verdone’s middle film (and that’s fine)

School of Seduction: the complete cast

The cast, alongside Carlo Verdone, includes Karla Sofía Gascón Ruiz, Lino Guanciale, Vittoria Puccini, Beatrice Arnera, Euridice Axen, Romano Reggiani, Elisa Di Eusanio, Irene Girotti, Jacopo Garfagnoli, Luca Seta, Camilla Bianchini, Duccio Camerini, Lucia Rossi, Matilde Piana, Cinzia Susino, Guglielmo Favilla, Pia Lanciotti and Lilith Spring.

What is your new film about? In the era in which you can fall in love, betray yourself, take and leave each other even through artificial intelligence, six characters who share insecurities and emotional fragility turn to a love coach to interpret and direct their lives. There are those who are looking for love, those who want to save it and those who never stop wondering about the past.