Cashero, the new South Korean Netflix series: plot and when it comes out

The end of the year brings an original proposal from South Korea to Netflix: we are talking about the new series “Cashero”, which sees an anonymous employee transform into a hero; but only as long as there is cash in the wallet. A paradoxical premise that blends black comedy, social criticism and action-comedy rhythm.

Based on the webtoon of the same name (Korean digital comic), the series is directed by Lee Chang-min, and aims to create a realistic story distant from Marvel style, focusing on irony, precariousness and everyday life. A superhero who must choose between saving the world and saving his savings: at least on paper, it’s hard not to empathize.

Cashero: the plot

Kang Sang-Woong is a simple municipal employee: he works at the civic center, dreams of a house of his own and tries to save money to marry his girlfriend Min-Sook. His life changes when he discovers he has an unusual power: he becomes very strong in proportion to the cash he has on him. A very useful power, except that every time he uses it his money… disappears. Furthermore, his partner is very pragmatic and begs him to save money, but Sang-Woong is dragged into a series of situations where he can’t help but use his strength “for a price”. To complicate everything, other individuals with abilities arrive: Byeon Ho-In, a lawyer who can walk through walls after drinking, and Bang Eun-Mi, a girl with telekinesis powered by ingested calories. The three find themselves involved in the fight against a dangerous criminal organization that hunts superhumans, led by the villains Jonathan, Joanna and Jo Won-Do. For Sang-Woong it is the beginning of a surreal existence, balanced between daily duties and a heroism that empties his wallet coin after coin.

The series is based on the webtoon by Lee Hoon and No Hye-ok, published between 2015 and 2016. Director Lee Chang-min wanted to create a story close to reality: the protagonist’s real limit is not his enemies, but the costs of everyday life. The super-strength proportional to money was, then, thought of as a metaphor for economic power in modern society. The abilities of the other characters (such as calorie telekinesis or the power that is only activated when drunk) accentuate the ironic and irreverent comedy tone.

Cashero: the cast

Directed by Lee Chang-min, the cast is composed as follows (actor and respective role):

Lee Jun-ho (Kang Sang Woong)

Kim Hye-jun (Kim Min-Sook)

Kim Byung-chul (Byeon Ho-In)

Kim Hyang-gi (Bang Eun-Mi)

Lee Chae-min (Jonathan)

Kang Han-na (Joanna)

Kim Ui-sung (Jo Won-Do)

Cashero: when it comes out on Netflix

“Cashero” debuts on Netflix on December 26, 2025: the eight episodes are therefore perfect for an end-of-year marathon.

Cashero: the Italian trailer

