Chad Powers, on Disney+ the series with Glen Powell protagonist: the plot and when it comes out

Sports, colleges and second occasions. Disney+ announces Chad Powerscomedy set in the world of American university football with the Hollywood star Glen Powell. Here is all that there is on the new series born from An episode of the Espn series Eli’s Places.

Chad Powers, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Apsvnerbfg

Chad Powers, the advances on the plot

Eight years from the unforgivable error who has struck down his promising career in college football, the Quarterback Russ Holliday tries to relive his dreams by disguising himself as a Chad Powers, an extravagant talented player who becomes part of a team in difficulty, the South Georgia Catfish.

The series is based on an episode of Eli’s PlacesEspn program (Note American Sports Television Network) in which the winner quoterback of two Super Bowl Eli Manning disguises itself as Chad Powers and participates in the Try Out (a kind of auditions) of the Penn State University.

Chad Powers, the cast and production

Chad Powers It is played by Glen Powell, Perry Matterd, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez and Steve Zahn. The series is produced by the co-creators and executive producer Glen Powell and Michael Waldron. Eli Manning plays the role of Executive Producer together with Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz and Ben Brown of Omaha Productions EA Burke Magnus, Brian Lockhart and Kati Fernandez of Espn. Waldron and Adam Fasullo are the Executive Producer for Anomaly Pictures. Luvh Rakhe is Executive Producer and Tony Yacenda director and Executive Producer.

Chad Powers, when it comes out on Disney+

The series debuts on Disney+ on September 30, 2025 with two episodes, followed by one episode per week.