Champions: the new Netflix film with Alessandro Gassmann and Anna Ferzetti, plot and when it comes out

“Campioni” arrives on Netflix, a new film starring Alessandro Gassmann and Anna Ferzetti, a remake of “Campeones”, a Spanish film that won 2 Goya awards in 2019 and a record of takings with over 23 million at the box office.

Directed by Jacopo Bonvicini, written by Giulia Louise Steigerwalt and Sofia Assirelli and produced by Andrea Paris and Matteo Rovere for Groenlandia (a Banijay group company), here is everything we know about “Campioni” and when it will be released on Netflix.

Samples: the plot

Marco is a restless and immature basketball coach who, due to his terrible attitude both on the court and in his private life, loses his job and has an incident with the police. To avoid prison Marco is forced to engage in socially useful work: coaching a basketball team made up of neurodivergent kids in a parish in the province of Bologna. Initially reluctant and unprepared to face this new challenge, he will gradually discover a different way of experiencing sport and human relationships. It will be those kids, with their unique outlook on life, who will teach him what really matters, in a growth journey that will change him and the team forever.

Champions: who’s in the cast

The cast of “Campioni” is made up of: Alessandro Gassmann, Anna Ferzetti, Giuseppe Gandini, Francesco Brandi, Flaminia Pricolo, Giordano Capparucci, Massimiliano Rodolfo, Carlo Di Bartolomeo, Alessandro Jimi Masperi, Aitalina Paduraru, Filippo Aureli, Ermanno Curti, Matteo Zanotti, Arturo Gabbriellini, with Betti Pedrazzi and with Antonio Gerardi.

Champions: when it comes out on Netflix

Champions arrives on Netflix in 2026.