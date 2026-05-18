Chanel Totti: "People had a lot of prejudices about me. Today I hope he has changed his mind"

“I hope people have changed their minds about me.” Chanel Totti says it with an open heart a few hours after the announcement of her victory in the Beijing Express, together with her friend Filippo Laurino.

“People knew me and only considered me in a certain way because I never exposed myself too much on social media so maybe they formed prejudices about me – these are the words of Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti’s daughter -. Now I hope I have changed people’s minds”.

And about the victory of Beijing Express: “It made me feel over the moon, looking at the whole journey, the sacrifices, the emotions, it seems surreal. Filippo Laurino and I have always been real, like in real life. We have remained us, only that we have demonstrated, this is the only difference”.

The “Raccomantati” couple in the final of the Sky show beat the DJs (Jo Squillo and Michelle Masullo) and the Veloci (Fiona May and Patrick Stevens), triumphing in the most viewed and commented edition of Beijing Express ever.