Change the name of your Gmail address without losing data: Google’s new feature is coming

One of the most immovable limitations (at least so far) of the Google ecosystem seems to be on the verge of falling: the possibility of change your Gmail address without having to create an account from scratch and consequently lose all your digital history. According to what emerged from an official support page, although currently only visible in a localized version in Hindi and not yet propagated globally in English, the Mountain View company is implementing a feature that will allow users to rename your primary email inbox. According to the mechanism described by Google, the old address will not be deleted but will continue to receive messages and redirect them to the new main inbox. This means that all sensitive data, photographs saved on Google Photos, documents stored in Drive and previous emails will remain perfectly accessible and intact.

It should be noted, however, that Not there will be total and absolute freedom of modification: the new directives provide time and numerical restrictions very precise to avoid abuse, such as blocking further modifications for twelve months after the first change and a maximum limit of operations allowed per single account, set at four. This is a notable infrastructural change, since until now changing the username was allowed almost exclusively to those who used third-party addresses to access Google services, while for the native @gmail.com domains the rule was immutability.

How changing Gmail addresses will work

By analyzing the leaked technical documentation, initially identified by the community of “Google Pixel Hub” on Telegram, a clear picture emerges of how this delicate personal “rebranding” operation will be managed. Until now, Google’s policy was categorical: if the address ended with @gmail.com, the modification was almost always prohibited. The new procedure, described as «being gradually implemented», undermines this principle allowing you to replace your identifier with a new usernamealways within the @gmail.com domain.

The old address will not be completely deleted, but will act as “alias”. For the less experienced, an alias works like a pseudonym. In this way, when you switch to the new address, the old identifier will not disappear into thin air nor can it be appropriated by other users; will remain the exclusive property of the user and will continue to function both for receiving mail, which will be diverted to the new inbox. Furthermore, the alias can continue to be used as a login credential for logging in to Google ecosystem services, such as Maps, YouTube or the Play Store. Clearly, the new address can also be used for all these purposes.

This operational continuity is essential to ensure that the user is not cut off from third-party services they signed up for with their old email. Google clearly specifies that data will not undergo risky migrations: everything that resides in the personal cloud will remain exactly where it is.

The limits imposed by Google

Even though you are open to changing your Gmail address, Google has thought of very specific limits with which to avoid potential abuse by users. Once you have changed your address, it will not be possible to generate a further new address or delete the newly created one for a period of one calendar year. Additionally, a maximum limit of three total changes has been set for the life of the account, leading to a maximum of four assignable addresses (the original plus three variations).

These limitations presumably serve to prevent practices of spam or identity changes too frequent which could confuse the security systems. It should be noted that, as this is a major change to the user databases, there may be some minor inconsistencies in the early stages; the documentation warns that the old address may continue to appear in specific contexts created before the change, such as in invitations or events already saved on Google Calendar, which will not be retroactively updated immediately.

At the time of writing this article, the functionality does not yet appear active on standard control panels, but the presence of such a detailed guide (albeit in Hindi) suggests that the option will soon appear in the section “My account” of all users. When? At the moment we cannot know.