Charlize Theron turns 50: 5 films to meet an extraordinary actress





In Italy Charlize Theron we perhaps met her before everyone. Of course, practically nobody knew what it was called, but for several weeks, in the first half of the nineties, he appeared on televisions of the whole boot, thanks to one of the most famous commercials of a decade that gave real pearls of this peculiar form of communication.

The promo was the black and white one shot in Portofino by director Moshe Branka conceived by the McCann-Erickson agency in which we saw a beautiful and charismatic girl sitting at the bar in the marina of what would seem to be a prestigious tourist resort. It flies with an old billionaire in Aristotle Onassis style when an attractive young man with black glasses and complete blacks brings a bottle of Martini to their table causing a certain friction with the old one above. When the young man leaves, the girl gets up to follow him and go away with him only that in doing so … a thread of his succinct dress remains entangled in the chair without her noticing it. The camera, while she walks, lingers on her butt which, before showing itself in all its splendor, is suitably hidden by the Martini logo.

Undisputable beauty aside, what was a young South African model active in Italy at the time, already showed a charisma, with a simple game of looks, which went far beyond its very lucky genetic endowment. A charisma that was then confirmed by a film career that elected her as one of the largest, esteemed and scrambled Hollywood stars.

On the occasion of his fifties, we retrace his career in five very important films to understand his path.

The Astronaut’s Wife – The Astronaut wife (1999)

In the year that preceded the beginning of the new millennium, Charlize Theron’s path of actress had already started and with the 1997 devil lawyer he had already shown, next to sacred monsters like Keanu Reeves and, above all, Al Pacino, not to be just a person kissed by Mother Nature.

Here, in 1999 a sci-fi thriller came in theaters from the aftertaste to the Rosemary’s Baby that would be completely forgetable if it were not for its two protagonists, a Johnny Depp who at that point already had the most loved Hollywood star of Hollywood and from the one who played the wife of his character, Charlize Theron. We reiterate it: the film itself is nothing more than, but the charism of the cast is there. And if for Johnny Depp it was certainly not a surprise, for Charlize Theron he still treated an additional test.

Monster (2003)

Once in 2003, the name of Charlize Theron was already beautiful recognizable. He had two films to Keanu Reeves, the participation in two films by Woody Allen, one by Robert Redford and so on.

In 2003, the South African star appeared in two films with an incredibly different nature: The Italian Job, the F. Gary Gray format Remake of the classic with Michael Caine an Italian and Monster blow, Patty Jenkins’ film (which, years later, would have directed the two terrible Wonder Woman) who gave her the Oscar for best leading actress.

Of course, it was still a period in which a star, and even more a female star, had to somehow hide and deny her beauty to be really taken seriously by the Academy. In fact, in this biopic based on the letters of the American serial killer Aileen Wuornos, condemned to death and subjected to lethal injection on 9 October 2002 for killing in Florida, between 1989 and 1990, seven men, gained 15 kilos and subjected to make -up sessions to worsen its appearance and be more similar to the true Wuornos.

Young Adult (2011)

It is 2011 is now Charlize Theron should no longer demonstrate anything to anyone.

For this reason, in yet another pearl signed Jason Reitman, Young Adult, Charlize Theron returns to play a character, of fiction this time, somewhat unpleasant. This is Mavis Gary, a ghost writer with serious alcoholism problems, also sliced by Tricotillomania. The actress really does everything, succeeding very well, among other things, in shaping a character with whom the public struggles to empathize, at least until all the pieces of the puzzle of why behave in a given way are provided.

Snow White and the hunter (2012)

There was a temporal window in the 2000s when Hollywood had made his mind to make high budget films based on this or that fairy tale. It is easy to understand why: they were works in the public domain so that a dollar had not been necessary to pay.

Snow White and the hunter was a reinterpretation of the fairy tale of the Grimm brothers who was also to serve to shake from Kristen Stewart’s shoulders the fact of being “Twilight”.

The reality of the facts is that he turned into the festival of the easy joke in style “But how does Stewart do to be the most beautiful of the realm if the queen is Charlize Theron?”. Boutade who, however, hid, behind the becera irony, a great truth: it was the demonstration that the whole operation could have a commercial sense only because in the role of the evil Queen there was the Queen of Hollywood. It was she and only she who catalyzes people’s attention.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

A film that has become legend a bit because of his very tribolant processing that he even started when, in 1987, George Miller had the idea of making a Mad Max who was a single, long pursuit, and a bit because in seventy -year -olds played the Australian filmmaker had pulled an instant cult up from the cylinder.

In which, however, the Mad Max of a Tom Hardy called to replace a Mel Gibson now unsuitable for the role (by age and age and personal crossings, so to speak) as you) as you, Charlize Theron, was not so much to steal the scene. In the film it is the furious, calm imperator, without an arm, but very loaded with important motivations: there was the most trivial incarnation of the Patriarchate of the Villain Joe to be defeated. The magnetic and determined scene dominates, at any time when we see it in a film that, however, has also transformed it into an icon of the Action Cinema giving an unexpected turn to her career. It must not have been simple for Anya Taylor-Juy to dress her younger version in the prequel released last year because however good and beautiful, the young American actress with British citizenship has to take a long way again before arriving even on the threshold of the house of Charlize Theron.