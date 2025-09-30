Chatgpt introduces parental checks: how to activate the settings to protect children from AI

On Chatgpt are parental checks are coming (or Parental Controlswhat do you want). This marks a crucial passage for a safer use of the famous chatbot based on artificial intelligence in families who have teenage children. With the new settings (already in distribution), announced in the past few hours from Openai (the Mother Company of Chatgpt), for the first time it is possible Connect the account of a teenager to that of a parent.

In this way, parents can have a sort of “digital dashboard” through which to customize the experience of use of the chatbot relating to the account of their children: the voice input and the generation of images, for example, can be deactivated; Memory can be off to avoid personalized answers based on previous interactions; The times of use can be limited with the so -called “quiet times”. In addition, potentially disturbing contents – such as dangerous viral challenges, too graphic descriptions or role -playing games with sexual and violent background – will be automatically filtered in the connected accounts. Chatgpt will also be able to recognize self -injurious thoughts and activate a special protocol. These filters are designed on the basis of psychological research and adolescent development, to offer an experience more suitable for the age of younger users.

How the parental controls of Chatgpt work

The operation of the parental controls of Chatgpt It rests importantly on the dialogue between parents and children and provide that the latter offer consent in resorting to similar tools: no parent can impose restrictions without the collaboration of the adolescent, which consequently must accept the invitation of connection between his account and that of his parents. And if the teenager, for some reason, decides to disconnect their account from that of the parents, they cannot prevent it, even if they receive a notification relating to the incident. Likewise, parents do not have direct access to private chats, except in extreme cases in which an automated monitoring system, supervised by experts, signals concrete risks for the safety of the minor. This aspect reflects a choice of balance: protect teenagers without violating their intimate sphere.

Regarding this, Robbie TorneySenior Director of Common Sense Media, reported:

These parental checks are a good starting point for parents who wish to manage the use of chatgpt by their teenage children. However, parental checks are just one of the many elements necessary to guarantee the safety of online children: they work best if combined with continuous conversations on the responsible use of the AI, clear family rules on the use of technology and an active involvement in understanding the online activities of their teenage children.

The implementation of parental checks does not come alone. Openii parallelly introduced a new content unit systemcapable of deviating conversations towards a more careful and prudent model-currently GPT-5-every time they emerge sensitive topics.

Regarding this last aspect Nick Turleyhead of chatgpt, said on X:

When conversations touch delicate and emotional topics, the system can pass during the chat to a reasoning model or GPT-5 designed to manage these contexts with particular attention.

How to activate parental checks on chatgpt

To start using the checks, you have to wait for your account to be touched by updating (it may still take a few days). You will understand that you have the possibility of accessing parental checks as, by opening the chatgpt settings, you will see the wording Parent control under the item Account (in the window General menu Settings) Settings menu. From there, a series of cursors allows you to activate or deactivate the different options. The connection procedure between account is mutual: a parent can invite a child through the function + Add family memberbut the opposite is also possible. Once the connection has been established, the parents receive notifications if the teenager decides to disconnect. After connection, through special switches ON/OFF It is possible to act on the following parameters:

Show or not sensitive content;

Or not to train the model with the contents of the adolescent;

Make reference to past conversations or less;

Enable vocal mode or not;

Activate or deactivate the function and editing of images;

Set limits in which it is possible to use or not chatgpt.

Control of Chatgpt parents. Credit: Openai.



The guarantees offered by these new functions are not limited to the filters on content. In particularly delicate scenarios, for example if a teenager should manifest self -injurious thoughts, chatgpt can activate a special protocol, which provides for the use of a small group of human auditors which, by analyzing the context, can decide to Notify the adolescent parents by e-mail, SMS or push notifications. It is a function built together with mental health specialists, with the aim of reducing false alarms and, at the same time, increase timely interventions in serious cases. In particularly serious circumstances, the protocol could also include the contact of the competent authorities. As an immediate threat to life, Openai plans to contact the competent authorities.

Despite the sophistication of these tools, the Openai itself clarifies that parental checks are not infallible: they can be circumvented by those who intend to do so and, for this reason, do not replace family communication.

For the future, Openai provides for its automatic activation in the accounts relating to all minor users. The company directed by Sam Altman, in fact, declared: