Chatgpt now has long -term memory and recalls past chats: how it works

Openai has announced an important update for the memory function of Chatgpt: the famous chatbot can now use all previous conversations to offer increasingly personalized answers. This change, already in the release phase for users subscribed to the paid plans, represents a significant evolution in the ability of artificial intelligence to “know” its interlocutors over time. Until recently, Chatgpt could only remember some information. With the new functionality, called Reference Chat History (ie “reference to the chat chronology”), the AI ​​will be able to learn and adapt on the basis offull archive of conversationseven when it was not explicitly asked to do it. This means that the assistant will be able to take into account preferences, interests, communication styles and other implicit information collected over time, improving the consistency and relevance of the responses.

Clearly, the function in question remains optional And deactivableAnd it will not be available in some regions subject to more stringent regulations, such as theEuropean Union.

Who can use the new chatgpt memory

The origin of this new system is a sort of expansion and improvement of the function Memorylaunched by Openai in 2023 It was also possible to explicitly ask the chatbot to remember something. But with the latest evolution, memory is enriched with a much more sophisticated second level.

Today, in addition to the “manual” memory, there is a memory based on Reference chat chronology. This mode allows the model to take into account the entire content of the previous conversations, without needing to be saved explicitly. This is an important technical passage: while before the user was aware of any stored information – and could modify or delete it – now the Ai builds a wider and continuous understanding of its interlocutor, automatically.

This mechanism is already available for those who are registered on the plans Pro (from the cost of 200 dollars per month) and will soon also be accessible to users of the plan Plus (20 monthly dollars). Openii also announced that the update will reach the users of the plans Team, Enterprise and Education Within a few weeks, even if it has not been specified if – and when – it will be extended to users of the free version. However, some countries remain excluded, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland and, of course, those belonging to the European Union. The reason seems to be linked to the most rigorous legislation on artificial intelligence and privacy, which Openai has already criticized in the past for its excessive complexity.

How the long -term memory of Chatgpt works works

As for theexperience of usethose who access chatgpt with the active update will see one notification that reports the expansion of memory. Inside the settings it will be possible to check two distinct features: the memory saved manually and the new memory based on the chronology. The latter cannot be viewed, nor modified: it can only be lit or off. To ensure privacy, the option is always available Temporary chatwhich allows you to start conversations that do not influence or update memory.

From a technical point of view, the new system allows chatgpt to offer answers that reflect a deeper understanding of the context. For example, if in the past you have asked for advice on a project, spoken of your work preferences or mentioned long -term goals, the AI ​​will be able to take them into account in the following dialogues. It is no longer just about remembering individual facts, but of build a dynamic and adaptive model of human interaction.

This type of memory, however, also raises reflections on the transparency of the functioning of the AI. Some users may feel uncomfortable in knowing that the information provided in conversations is now processed to create more relevant answers. It is good to remember that in the past the log of chat could be saved on the Openai servers, but the novelty consists in the fact that today These data actively enter the decision -making process of the model. It is therefore essential that everyone is aware of the available privacy settings and make a informed choice on how to use the tool that we reiterate, at the moment it will not be available in the EU.