"Chiara Ferragni and Pandoro arrive on Netflix: filming already in Court". The bombshell backstory

For Chiara Ferragni, January 14th marked the closing of a long judicial chapter. The digital entrepreneur was acquitted of charges of aggravated fraud linked to the cases of the Balocco Pink Christmas pandoro and the Dolci Preziosi Easter eggs. But the day of the acquittal, according to some reconstructions, also represented the beginning of a new communication strategy, marked by the return to the narrative of his public image.

Increasingly insistent rumors say that a Netflix series is already in the works, entirely focused on the management of the court case and the personal journey faced by Ferragni in the last two years. The objective: to show the behind the scenes of an unprecedented crisis, and at the same time the reconstruction path that followed. The idea, according to sources close to the production, was not born after the sentence, but has been in development for several months, documenting some key moments of the trial and the private life of the entrepreneur.

“Project already at an advanced stage, there are (strange) cameras in court”

At the moment, there is no official confirmation from the platform, but in the audiovisual sector there is talk of a project “in an advanced stage” which will mix documentary and personal narration, describing Ferragni as “a woman who has lost control of her image and is learning to take it back”.

The tone adopted by Ferragni in recent days seems to confirm his desire to return to exposing himself publicly. Upon leaving the court, the influencer declared to journalists: “I am happy to be able to speak, to have regained my voice after two years in which, out of respect, I was silent.” A phrase that for many marks the beginning of a new course.

Already during the most delicate phases of the proceedings, someone had noticed the presence of “unaccredited” cameras in the corridors of the Milan courthouse. Insiders and reporters had reported small crews intent on documenting movements and moments of waiting. At the time, no one knew what those images were intended for, but today, in light of recent indiscretions, they appear as the first pieces of a filmed story that could soon see the light of day on an international platform.

The mystery of the missed interview

However, the reason remains to be clarified flat rate at Verissimo, where Ferragni was expected as a guest for her first television appearance after the sentence. According to various sources, the influencer decided at the last moment not to present himself, preferring to keep a low profile, at least until the new audiovisual project was officially defined.