China is the country that produces most gold in the world: the 2024 USGS ranking

According to theUS Geological Survey (USGS), the China In 2024 it was the country he has produced most gold in the world, with a value equal to 380 tons. It is an increase in 5 tons Compared to the 2023 data, following a global trend of increase of extraction. Below, a graph with the top 10 of the producers during the last year.

As we can see, after China we find Russia (310 tons), Australia (290 tons) e Canada (200 tons). At the same time, we must not think that this value is an absolute pechine peak: the record was reached in 2016 with a value of 453 tons, followed by years of progressive decline up to 2021. In this historical moment, it is located in a new phase of productive increase. What did this go up and go down to the production from?

On the one hand, in the second half of the 1910s they were introduced in the country new environmental policies which, regulating production more stringently, inevitably went to limit it. To this we must also add the stop given by Covid-19 pandemics, even if with the closure of this health parenthesis the sector has recovered quite well. To date, in fact, the new regulations have been integrated and the golden production has returned to increase.

Unfortunately within the ranking of the main gold manufacturers countries We do not find any European country. In Italy, however, we have gold deposits below Monte Rosa … So why are they not extracted? To clarify, here is an ad hoc video on the subject: