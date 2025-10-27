Christmas without Santa: trailer, plot, cast and release date of the Italian Christmas film from Prime Video

As announced last summer, the film Christmas Without Santa is arriving on Prime Video for Christmas 2025, a new Italian Christmas comedy directed by Stefano Cipani and with a cast full of well-known names. Prime Video has revealed the trailer, the cast, the plot and the release date: here’s everything you need to know.

The cast of Christmas without Santa

The film’s protagonists are Luisa Ranieri and Alessandro Gassmann, flanked by Caterina Murino and Valentina Romani. In the cast of Christmas Without Santa, with the participation of Diego Abatantuono, and with Michela Andreozzi and Angela Finocchiaro, there are also Rita Longordo, Paolo Calvano, Francesco Centorame, Simone Susinna, Francesca Alice Antonini, Alberto Astorri and Stefano Ambrogi.

The new Original film Christmas without Santa, co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios with Gaumont Italia, is directed by Stefano Cipani and written by Michela Andreozzi with the collaboration of Filippo Macchiusi.

The plot of Christmas without Santa

When Santa Claus (Alessandro Gassmann), in the midst of an existential crisis, decides to take a holiday and suddenly disappears, his wife Margaret (Luisa Ranieri) – always ready to support (and tolerate) her husband Nicola – has nothing left to do but roll up their sleeves and save the most special day of the year. It won’t be an easy task, because the enterprising witch Sabrina (Caterina Murino), better known as the Befana, and Santa Lucia (Valentina Romani) are determined to steal the show from Santa Claus by becoming the protagonists of the holidays.

When Christmas comes out without Santa

The film will be available on Prime Video from Friday 28 November.

The trailer for Christmas without Santa

