“Citadel: Diana”, the official trailer of the Italian spinoff with Matilda De Angelis

More than a year after the first announcements, and a month after its release on Prime Video, Citadel: Diana has an official release date and the official trailer. The Italian spinoff of Citadel, the maxi TV series / franchise created by the Russo brothers for Prime Video, is finally ready. The next chapter in the Russos’ Spyverse stars Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing, La legge di Lidia Poet).

Citadel Cast and Production: Diana

Citadel: Diana is produced by Cattleya and has Gina Gardini as showrunner and executive producer, with Riccardo Tozzi, Marco Chimenz and Giovanni Stabilini also in the role of executive producer, while Emanuele Savoini is co-executive producer.

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Ostot, Scott Nemes of AGBO and David Weil (Hunters) I am executive producer of Citadel: Diana and all series in the global universe of Citadel. Midnight Radio is executive producer of Citadel: Diana and all series in the global universe of Citadel.

Citadel: Diana is directed by Arnaldo Catinari and developed by Alessandro Fabbri, who also serves as head writer, and wrote the series with Ilaria Bernardini, Laura Colella, Gianluca Bernardini and Giordana Mari.

As previously announced, the cast alongside Matilda De Angelis also includes Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz and Filippo Nigro.

What is Citadel: Diana about?

Milan, 2030: eight years ago, the independent spy agency Citadel was destroyed by a powerful rival organization, Manticore. Since then, Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis), an undercover Citadel spy, has been alone, trapped between enemy lines as an infiltrator in Manticore. When she finally has the opportunity to get out and disappear forever, the only way to do so is to trust the most unexpected of allies, Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the organization’s leader, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), fighting for supremacy against the other European families.

Citadel: Diana Teaser Trailers

These are the first images of Matilda De Angelis in Citadel: Diana.

And this is the teaser trailer released in July 2024

Citadel Diana Official Trailer

This is the full trailer for the new series.

When is Citadel: Diana coming out?

All six episodes of the new spy series will release on Prime Video worldwide on Thursday, October 10.