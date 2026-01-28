Clearing the cache on Android can speed up your smartphone: here’s how to do it

It is one of the simplest operations to do and also one of the most effective for improving the responsiveness of your Android smartphone. We are referring to the clearing the cache. When we browse the web or use apps, the system automatically saves a large amount of temporary files, which are useful for faster reloading of content already viewed and used previously. In the short term this mechanism is advantageous, but as the months pass this data can become obsolete, corrupt or simply too numerous, taking up space and slowing down some operations. Intervening on the cache is not the same as “resetting” the phone, but nevertheless it allows the system to start from a cleaner base. In this in-depth analysis we will see how to clear cache on Android and why doing so can speed up your smartphone.

Because clearing cache and cookies can make a difference

Let’s start from meaning of cache. This term indicates an area of ​​memory in which the operating system (in this case Android) and applications store temporary files to reduce future loading times. Let’s take a practical example to help you understand the point better: by opening the same site or the same social app several times, images and videos are saved locally so you don’t have to re-download them each time. THE cookieson the other hand, are small text files used mainly by websites to store preferences, access sessions and browsing information. When these elements accumulate or are no longer consistent with updated versions of apps or sites, they can cause slowness, display errors or strange behavior. Clear cache and cookies from your Android browserhow Chromeis often the first step in solving navigation problems.

How to clear Google Chrome cache on Android

For clear cache on Chromewe access the menu with i three dots and we tap on Delete browsing data. At this point we can press on More optionsselect the desired time interval (from 15 minutes to “From the beginning”), indicate what to delete (for example Cookies and site data And Cached images and files) and confirm thedata deletion with a tap on the appropriate button.

How to delete Google Chrome cache on Android.



How to clear the cache of individual apps

An even more targeted approach is to clear the cache of a single app. Android allows you to do this from settingsentering the section dedicated to applicationsselecting the one that causes problems (better not to choose one of the system ones) and accessing the storage space. Here we find the option Clear cachenot to be confused with “Clear data” or “Clear storage space”, which instead completely resets the app.

In the case of the device we used to write this article, we followed the path on the Android smartphone available in the editorial office Apps > Manage apps > (app name) > Clear data > Clear cache. Keep in mind, however, that the procedure varies from device to device, based on the version of Android installed.

How to delete individual app caches on Android.



This is useful if an app quits abnormally, takes too long to load, or takes up too much temporary memory, as is often the case with social networks and streaming services.

The effects of clearing the cache

After cleaning the cache we can notice some immediate effects: When first launched, sites and apps may seem slightly slower because they have to recreate temporary files, but this is a physiological step. Overall, however, the system tends to be more responsive and stable. This is because eliminating the cache will have helped mitigate inefficiencies related to data no longer needed. A good rule is to intervene only when we notice slowdowns or anomalies, generally every few months, avoiding excessive interventions which, on balance, would not bring further benefits.