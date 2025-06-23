"Coast"teaser trailer and release date of the Italian American series of Prime with Jesse Williams

After more than two years from the first announcements, when there was “maximum reserve on the names of the international cast”, finally first videos revealed the release date and the first coast teaser trailer, the new “Italian American” series shot and set in Positano and surroundings, between “spectacular locations” as reported by the official notes. The protagonist was recently known, and is Jesse Williams, who will be joined by a mixed cast of Italian and American actors. Below, therefore, all the information available on the cast, plot and release date, and finally the coastal teaser trailer.

The protagonist of the Coast is Grey’s Anatomy’s “Dr. Avery”

It will be Jesse Williams (Your Place or Mine, Only Murders in the Building 3, Broadway’s take me outbut above all Grey’s Anatomyin which Dr Jackson Avery was the protagonist of this Action Drama series shot in English and directed by the winner of themly Adam Bernstein (breaking Bad, Flour, Scrubs, 30 Rock, Masters of Sex, Californication, Better Call Saul, Orange is the new black, Shameless).

The rest of the Coast cast

In the rich cast Italian and international faces, such as Maria Chiara Giannetta, Jordan Alexandra, Antonio Gerardi, Sam Haygarth, Tommaso Ragno, Amanda Campana, Pierpaolo Spollon, Alejandra Onieva and Jean-Hugues Anglade. Coast It is an international Light Action Drama series shot in English and directed by the Emmy Adam Bernstein Prize and Giacomo Martelli, from an idea by Luca Bernabei, written by Elena Bucaccio, Matthew Parkhill and Francesco Arlanch and co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Luca Bernabei for Lux Vide, a company from the Fremantle group.

What coast is about: De Luca solves problems in Positano

With a compelling plot with a pressing rhythm between action and comedy, Hotel Coastia tells the story of Daniel De Luca (Jesse Williams, curiously homonymous of the Endrew Deluca of Grey’s Anatomy), a former marine of Italian origins that returns to the country of his childhood to work as a problem solver in one of the most luxurious hotels in the world, on the spectacular coast of Positano. In addition to solving the problems of the wealthy guests of the hotel, Daniel is also on the trail of Alice, one of the owner’s daughters, who passed away a month earlier. Daniel has to do everything possible to bring her home, but face those who kidnapped the girl will be a bigger challenge than any problem Daniel has ever faced.

When it comes out coastal on the first videos

All six episodes of coast hotel will debut from Wednesday 24 September exclusively on first videos in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and in English -speaking countries – Great Britain, Ireland, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, while Fremantle will deal with global sales in all other territories.

The coast teaser trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=klfyhwqguq