Comet Lemmon reaches perihelion, how to observe the show and where to see it

Comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon) imaged from Italy. Credit: La Spezia Amateur Astronomers Association, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons



There comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon) it was certainly the most spectacular of the year as well as the brightest of 2025, having been above the naked eye visibility threshold in our skies for over 20 days with a suggestive green foliage. The comet, which had its moment of closest proximity to the Earth on October 21, reaches today November 8 The perihelioni.e. the point of closest approach to the Sun, passing at approximately 79 million km from our star: its cometary activity will therefore be maximum. The comet will be visible in Italy for about two hours after sunset, from 5pm to 7pmin the direction west-southwestshining with magnitude 4.7. It will therefore be possible to see it with the naked eye only from exceptionally dark skies, while even good binoculars will be enough to admire it from suburban skies. The days around perihelion represent the last ones at our disposal to enjoy the celestial spectacle, given that as the month progresses the comet will move away from us and the Sun as it travels through the Solar System. In the next few days it will be increasingly lower on the horizon until will no longer be visible from the end of November.

Position on the celestial vault of comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon) at 6:00 pm on November 8th from the coordinates of Rome. The representation of the comet is not to scale. Credits: Stellarium.



When to observe Comet Lemmon in the skies: what time and how long will it be visible?

C/2025 A6 (Lemmon) reaches perihelion on November 8passing about 79 million km from the Sun and 150 million km from the Earth. On November 8 the comet, by magnitude 4.7will be visible starting shortly after sunset, which will take place at around 5pm, depending on the position of our location. At sunset the comet will be at approx 23rd height on the south-west horizon. An hour later Lemmon will be down at 13th on the west-southwest horizon in the direction of the constellation Ophiuchus. This will be the best time to observe it, as it is still quite high above the horizon but with a much darker sky. There comet will set around 7pm heading west.

The days around perihelion are last ones at our disposal to observe this spectacular celestial visitor. In fact, as the month progresses, the comet’s visibility conditions will worsen significantly. In mid-November the comet will already be alone 15° high at sunset, disappearing below the horizon only an hour and a half later, at 6.15pm. The height will progressively decrease and from the end of the month onwards the comet will no longer be observable.

Position within the Solar System of comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon) during perihelion on 8 November. The comet is currently located north of the ecliptic plane, which explains the excellent visibility of this comet. Credits: astro.vanbuitenen.nl



How to see comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon)

For the duration of the event we recommend you go to an area with clear western horizon for the comet will always be quite low on the horizon. Throughout the day of November 8th, theabsence of the Moon which will rise precisely at 7pm when the comet is already setting. The comet will have magnitude 4.7a value that has remained fairly stable since the point of closest approach to Earth on October 21st. This means that the comet will be visible (although with difficulty) even with the naked eye in very dark skies, while good binoculars or a small telescope will be enough to admire it from suburban skies.

Given the brightness of the object, it will be possible to photograph the comet even by taking one long exposure photo (at least 5 seconds) with a smartphone on a tripod to stabilize it. However, it is always better to use a good reflex camera for astronomical photography.