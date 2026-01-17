Concert ticket prices are increasingly higher

Going to a concert always costs more. Globally, the average price of a ticket passed the 90 dollarsIn Italy, the average expenditure per spectator is approximately 34 euros with pop, rock and pop music attracting the majority of the public. Despite the prices, concerts remain the most popular form of entertainment in the world, ahead of cinema and sport.

How much does a concert cost today?

According to data from Pollstar, the main international observatory on the live music market, in 2001 The average price of a ticket to attend a concert was of $37. In the 2025 passed the 90 dollarsan increase of 146%. Even more marked is the price increase for large concerts: attending one of the 100 most attended concerts in the world it has become a real luxury. In less than thirty years the average price has more than quintupled, going from $25.80 in 1996 to $135.90 in 2024, the highest level ever recorded.

In 2025 the record of takings it is up to Beyoncé: The Cowboy Carter Tour it totaled $407 million, with a average ticket $255. Oasis follows with the tour Live ’25 (405 million and 182 dollars on average per ticket) and Coldplay, (390 million, 129 dollars on average).

The real economic engine today are the concerts in stadiums: the average ticket price reached $216.13, up 29% compared to 2023.

Spending for concerts in Italy

In Italy live music confirms itself as the strongest cultural sector. According to SIAE data, in 2024 overall spending reached a record of 989.3 million euros, with an increase of 1.4% compared to 2023. average expense per viewer, however, decreased slightly (-1.5%), reaching 34.13 euros.

Pop, rock and pop music represent 59% of concerts and attract 83% of the public: over 24 million spectators. The average expenditure per spectator in this sector is 37.23 euros, the highest at a national level, albeit slightly decreasing (-1.9%) compared to the previous year.

The cost of concerts however, it is not the same throughout Italy: Lazio leads the ranking with 50 euros of average spending per spectator, followed by Lombardy (47€) and Tuscany (45€). All the southern regions, however, remain below the national average, with an average expenditure of €25, while the Islands stand at €30. Liguria is an exception, recording a low annual average (€25) but a peak in February (€79 euros) thanks to the Sanremo Festival.

Why do tickets cost so much?

Organizing a concert is increasingly expensive: fromstadium rental or gods buildings at the costs of promotion, marketing And production and assembly of stages, lights and specialized labor. The cost of tickets also depends on other factors: from limited seats to increasingly high service fees to the less stringent regulations on the ticket market, which allow practices such as dynamic pricinga sales strategy that adjusts prices to demand in real time, just as happens with flights and hotels. It happened, for example, last year with the opening of sales of passes for the historic Oasis reunion in the United Kingdom. With more than 7 million users queuing for just 1.2 million tickets, the Ticketmaster portal brought the average cost of tickets to £358.

Added to all this is the phenomenon of online touting. Resale sites allow earnings up to ten times the original price, fueling a vicious circle of supply and demand.

Despite rising prices, concerts remain there most loved form of entertainment in the worldin front of cinema and sport. In 2025 alone, more than 130 million fans purchased at least one ticket, while attendance for large stadium concerts tripled compared to the previous year, according to Live Nation.

All these figures tell us that concerts are no longer simple events: for more than 3 out of 4 interviewees they represent a fundamental part of building their personal identity. Over 80% say that live music strengthens family bonds and almost 70% organize actual trips to attend shows. Nearly six in ten people travel at least once a year for a concert, generating a direct impact on transport, hospitality, catering and local commerce, and in total, fans are estimated to travel around 60 billion kilometers a year for concerts – the equivalent of 83,000 trips to the Moon.