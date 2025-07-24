Conversations with a killer: the Berkowitz case, true story and when it comes out on Netflix

The new Docuuerie True Crime “Conversations with a killer: the Berkowitz case” (in original “Conversations with a killer: The Son of Sam Tapes”), a disturbing in -depth analysis of one of the most notorious serial killers in American history: David Berkowitz, known as the “Son of Sam” or the “killer of the” killer, arrives Caliber 44 “.

Through unpublished audio recordings made in 1980 by journalist Jack Jones within the Attica maximum security prison, the series – made up of three episodes – takes us to the center of one of the most distressing cases of the 70s, and explores violence, collective paranoia and chaos that shocked New York. A documentary that does not just tell the crimes, but makes them relive through the very voice of their author.

Conversations with a killer: the Berkowitz case, the true story

David Berkowitz was born on June 1, 1953 in Brooklyn with the name of Richard David Falco. Adopted by a Jewish family of the Bronx, he changed identity soon and grew with a problematic character: piercing, introverted, lonely, with an average intelligence but an inclination growing towards deviant behavior. After serving in the American army and discovered painful truths about its origins, he entered a mental tunnel that resulted in one of the most brutal and inexplicable criminal episodes of modern history.

His first documented aggression dates back to December 1975, when he welcomed two women, but it was only the beginning: from July 1976 to July 1977 Berkowitz sowed panic in New York City, shooting with a 44 caliber revolver against secluded couples or young women on the street. His favorite goal was women with long and dark hair. In total he killed six people and wounded at least seven. The affected neighborhoods were the Bronx, the Queens and Brooklyn, a “dispersion” that made it difficult for the police to find an immediate connection between the crimes. Only when threatening letters be addressed to the press and the police signed “Son of Sam” public opinion began to appear in front of a serial killer.

In the letters the man described himself as owned by Demons and claimed to act on the order of the dog of the neighbor named Sam Carr, who would talk to him in an infernal voice. On August 10, 1977, thanks to a series of testimonies and the identification of his yellow car present on the scene of the last murder, the police broke into David Berkowitz’s life. In his apartment, weapons, crimes maps, letters not shipped and satanic symbols on the walls were found. Stopped with a 44 caliber pistol hidden in a paper bag, he just said: “Did you get me. Why did you put so much?”.

During the interrogations he confessed every crime and declared his intention not to defend himself in court. He was sentenced to six consecutive life sentences and initially locked up ad Attic, and then be transferred to the Sullivan prison, where he is still today. In 1979, in front of a court and public opinion, he portrayed the statements on demonic possession, calling it a staging. He declared that he had killed because he felt he was refused by the world, in particular by women, and that he had acted for revenge against society. Today Berkowitz defines himself as a man changed and converted to Christianity, but his past has marked him forever.

Conversations with a killer: the Berkowitz case, when it comes out on Netflix

The new Docuserie True Crime “Conversations with a killer: the Berkowitz case” arrives on Netflix on July 30, 2025.

Conversations with a killer: the Berkowitz case, the original trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mlenedzk3h4