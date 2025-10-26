"Couture" gives us a top Angelina Jolie, but she could have dared more

Culture

"Couture" gives us a top Angelina Jolie, but she could have dared more

“Couture” gives us Angelina Jolie at the top, but she could have dared more

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Who was Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring: a description of the work
"Couture" gives us a top Angelina Jolie, but she could have dared more
Because the CDs lasted just 74 minutes