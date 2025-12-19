Crown and the "Signorini case"Stefano and Rocìo (in love?) and other gossip to read over the weekend

Corona and the “Signorini case”, Stefano and Rocìo (in love?) and other gossip to read over the weekend





Corona and the “Signorini Method”

In the last episode of Falsissimo entitled “The price of success”, Fabrizio Corona launched very serious accusations against Alfonso Signorini, host of Big Brother and director of Chi, speaking of what he defined as a real “Signorini system”: “If you don’t go to bed with him you don’t get into Big Brother”, declared the former paparazzo. Corona spoke about the alleged “case of Antonio Medugno”, model and tiktoker, claiming that initially he would not have been included in the cast because he would not have given in to Signorini’s alleged advances; but by then becoming a contestant on the reality show he would have become “case zero” of the system.

Signorini remained silent for about 24 hours, then to Corriere della Sera he limited himself to declaring: “I’m not talking about this, sorry but I prefer not to go into the merits of the matter. However, I tell you that I have already put everything in the hands of my lawyers”.

The reactions were not long in coming. Stefano Bettarini commented on Instagram, “When you’ve been on the riverbank for 4 years and… Karma”, while Daniele Dal Moro wrote: “Let’s open Pandora’s box on my disqualification. We have many things to talk about. Now we’re at the showdown.” Dayane Mello added: “The truth always comes out. But my light has never gone out” and “Being true is not always enough… I learned it the hard way.”

Many others have joined them, as have other photos and videos shared by Corona on his social profiles and which anticipate the next episode of Falsissimo on December 22nd.

Fiorello also talked about it in his program La Pennicanza. Rosario commented on the case with his well-known irony, managing to put on a show with Fabrizio Corona. During the episode, in fact, the showman even made a video call to the former paparazzo (whose life will very soon be narrated by a docu-series on Netflix), who stated: “Look, I’m waging a war against the System, but I have to say that the only clean, honest one in this environment is Fiorello!”.

In a few hours the case went viral, social media is clogged with memes and videos making fun of the alleged “Signorini System”. The fact is, it is not only Corona that is the center of attention, but also the characters he mentions in his films. They too have become targets of comments, jokes and satirical parodies, an emotional burden – given the extent of the accusations made by Corona against Signorini – probably not easy to manage.

Stefano De Martino and the Christmas rom com

Stefano De Martino’s matters of the heart had not been spoken about for too many weeks. But just a few days before Christmas, rumors and photos linked to an (alleged?) flirtation with Rocìo Munoz Morales are popping up like mushrooms.

The spark would have struck between the two during the Rai program “Stasera tutto è possibili” and would have transformed into a fire of passion on the “Lazio coast” in “a secluded house made available by a friend” of the actress. Diva and Donna then published photos of the two leaving, but separated, from the same door (i.e. that of De Martino’s house).

Rocìo would have categorically denied the liaison to some friends, also because the two have other interests. It is said that Stefano has returned to the arms of his friend (and the doubt that there is something more between the two has existed for some time) Gilda Ambrosio, while Morales – again according to court gossip – is dating the manager Vittorio Ghini.

“So Belen comes home”

Belen Rodriguez is going through a moment of fragility and great media exposure, so much so that her parents Gustavo and Veronica would be ready to intervene. The family members, according to what the weekly reports Todaythey would have declared: “Belen needs to unplug for a while and find her serenity again. Her cure will be the love of our family.” And they are planning a temporary return to Argentina together with Cecilia and Jeremias.

The decision would have matured after the last weekend in Saint Moritz, some situations would have convinced the parents to want to remove her from the chaos and public life for a few weeks. Some time ago, it was Belen herself who revealed the need to take a break, admitting that she was facing a difficult period: “I took too many psychotropic drugs, I’m treating myself”.

Next to her there would be her sister Cecilia, with whom Belen has recently mended her relationship after an argument that occurred in the previous months. As Gabriele Parpiglia points out, in this complicated moment the family bond has become even more important, demonstrating how the support of loved ones can make the difference in times of difficulty.

Dancing with the Stars, the grand finale

The last episode of Dancing with the Stars will be broadcast on Saturday evening and all attention is focused on the protagonists of the final. In addition to the decisive race, the spotlight is also on Andrea Delogu and his teacher Nikita Perotti. In recent weeks there has been persistent talk of a possible love story between the two, a hypothesis first fueled and then denied by the presenter, who clarified: “We found each other as people, as souls”, reiterating the exclusively friendly nature of their relationship.

The weekly magazine Chi further cooled the rumors, publishing photos of a kiss between Andrea Delogu and another man, Andrea Marziali, a character about whom very little is known at the moment, thus fueling new curiosities.

At the same time, a great wave of affection also arrived for Luca Favilla. The dancer, paired with Martina Colombari, thanked on social media for the closeness he received during difficult days marked by the hospitalization of his son Enea, born last November 14th. “After two somewhat worrying weeks, all three of us finally returned home,” Favilla wrote. Despite the complex moment, the dancer has never missed his presence in the program and on Saturday he will be able to face the play-off with a finally a little lighter heart.

Carlo Calenda and the troubles with his wife

Tension between Carlo Calenda and his wife Violante Bentivoglio. At the microphones of Più Uno, the Radio Globo podcast hosted by Federico Lobuono and Davide Mannone, the couple spoke about themselves without filters, talking about their daily life, their character differences and the management of the house, between the heating always on and the education of their children. Calenda underlined the value of the private dimension, stating: “Only with my wife can I disconnect. She doesn’t want to see me transformed into a politician.”

At the end of the episode Bentivoglio perhaps took advantage of that public situation to put her husband in a bit of trouble. Having to ask Candela something that she had never asked him before, Bentivoglio admits to being suspicious: “I’m not really sure… in my opinion you’re not telling me the truth. I’ve had this feeling a bit lately (…) In my opinion you’ve done something shady lately”. Calenda promptly responded: “Are you crazy? But how do you come up with that?”, while his wife insisted: “Look, I’m rarely wrong.” Letting you understand, not too subtly, that the suspicion of betrayal has been growing in her for some time. We must recognize Calenda’s spontaneity in confirming his being a “cockerel”. Who knows, but in the meantime the doubt remains and around Christmas it becomes increasingly bitter…

The Gossippini

The pain of Raffaella Fico

Armando Izzo and Raffaella Fico announced on social media the loss of their child in the fifth month of pregnancy, asking for respect and silence in a moment of profound pain. Raffaella remembered the little one with touching words and Izzo publicly reiterated his love and support for his partner, underlining his desire to face this loss together. A very difficult moment in which they will support each other.

Samira Lui and future projects

Samira Lui is the revelation of the television season: alongside Gerry Scotti on La Ruota della Fortuna she wins around 5 million viewers every evening. There was also talk of her possible participation in Sanremo 2026, but she is holding back: no contact with Rai and now the priority is to grow professionally. At the moment bye-bye to the “orange blossom” perfume that many expected: to the weekly magazine Chi it was clarified that at the moment there is no wedding in sight…. Maybe.

Pellegrini mum bis

Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta are expecting their second child: the announcement arrived on Instagram with a tender photo that also reveals the sex of the baby: a girl. A few days ago, Gabriele Parpiglia had anticipated the news, also adding that the Olympic champion would be in the fifth month of pregnancy.