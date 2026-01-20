“Cyclone Harry” reaches maximum intensity: damage from extreme bad weather in Calabria, Sicily and Sardinia

Storm surge in Sicily. Credit: Fire Brigade



The extreme bad weather which is affecting Sicily, Calabria and Sardinia due to the “Cyclone Harry” has unfortunately reached dramatic proportions: thered alert of Civil Protection has been extended to the entire eastern Sardinia, eastern Sicily and southern Calabria. Strong winds with gusts up to 120 km/htorrential rains which recorded accumulations of over 400 millimetersand storm surges with waves up to 9 meters which are the most violent in recent years are shaking the major islands and Calabria. Many schools remained closed and hundreds of people were evacuated. According to forecasts, the situation will remain critical today, and will then ease starting tomorrow.

The damage on Sicily, Sardinia and Calabria

Harry’s tail reached the last Calabriawhere railway lines remained blocked due to strong winds and heavy rainfall. The Crotone area was particularly affected, with rainfall over 200 millimetres which caused a landslide in San Mauro Marchesato which caused the collapse of the wing of a cemetery resulting in the spilling of coffins. Higher up, the relief ofAspromonte is completely snow-covered above 1300 metres, with temperatures dropping to 1°C.

The most critical situation remains Sicilywhere so far over 380 interventions by the Fire Brigade have been necessary. Very high storm surges are causing extensive damage in the Messina and Catania areas. The images that arrive from Santa Teresa di Riva, in the province of Messina, where the sea flooded the streets – fortunately without causing any casualties. The phenomenon, known as storm wavesis absolutely not frequent in the Mediterranean context.

Also in Santa Teresa di Riva, heavy rains opened a sinkhole in the asphalt in which a car crashed. In the north-eastern hinterland the winds blow with gusts up to 120 km/h and Etna was hit by one snowstorm which trapped Swiss tourists

Chasm in the asphalt in Santa Teresa di Riva (ME). Credit: Danilo Lo Giudice, via Facebook



Concern about storm surges also in Sardiniawhere the peak wave height is expected this afternoon. In Cagliari, for example, gusts over 90 km/h and stormy seas caused a partial collapse of the Marina Piccola pier.

Partial collapse of the Marina Piccola pier.



When will “Cyclone Harry” end and why was it so violent

There violence of the bad weather over the three southern regions is also caused by the fact that Harry appears literally blocked by high pressure of Russian origin whose extremity is over the Balkans. This high pressure is like a “wall” that prevents the depression from moving westward. Thus it is forced to discharge all its excess energy in a stationary manner, insisting on the same region for a long time.

According to meteorologists’ forecasts, the situation will remain critical throughout today, January 20, and will then ease starting tomorrow. By Thursday 22 January, “cyclone Harry” should move away definitively from the Peninsula, with a short interval of stability before the arrival of new rains in Italy starting from the regions further west.