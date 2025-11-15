Dalí is the most falsified artist in history, and it is partly his “fault”.

Credit: Carl Van Vechten, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons



Salvador Dalígenius of dreams and distorted visions of the imagination, is also today the most falsified artist in the world. This is demonstrated by the recent seizures in Parma of twenty-one works believed to be fake. His immense fame and strong demand on the market have made his creations fertile ground for counterfeiters, who exploit dubious signatures And an often incomplete control system.

Who was Salvador Dalí

Born Salvador Domingo Felipe Jacinto Dalí i Domènech (Figueres, 1904 – 1989), Salvador Dalí he was an all-round Catalan artist, working as a painter, sculptor, writer, photographer, filmmaker, designer, screenwriter (and mystic). However, it is mainly famous for its bizarre images of his surrealist and dadaist workswhose inspiration went back to the Renaissance masters. Gifted with a fervent imagination and great creativity, he often captured the public’s attention also for his eccentric ways and his antics, such as walking a tamed anteater on a leash.

Despite being just one of many artists of the Surrealist Movement, Dalì is often seen as the most recognizable and famous exponent among the general public: thehigh market demand for his works of art, which therefore maintain a high value and wide desirability, causes a wide demand which opens the way to counterfeits.

Dalí Atomicus, photo by Philippe Halsman (1948); via Wikimedia Commons



Dalí’s forgeries

The case of Dalì’s forgery, however, is not the type we often imagine: it is not one or more examples of famous forged paintings, but rather a sequence of copies of originals and replacements of signatures. This is possible above all because Dali’s market is not associated so much with painting as with lithographywhich is the process by which a drawing or engraving made on stone is transposed (chemically or mechanically) onto paper or another support: all you need is a matrix to make as many copies as you want.

A detail from one of the forgeries attributed to Dalì, recently exhibited in Parma.



A process that led Dalí himself to blur the lines of authenticity. In the 70s and 80s, as reported by the investigator and art fraud expert Colette Loll, the artist – accused at the time of being very venal – he signed thousands of blank sheets of paper in advance to be used for subsequent limited edition prints. Many of these sheets were used improperly and exploited by other artists or counterfeiters to sell “Dalí” made by third parties. Other works, however, seem to have been signed in questionable circumstances, when his health was worsening, before his death in 1989. This wave of authentic signatures on dubious works it created truly fertile ground for counterfeiting, a phenomenon that is still widespread today.

To give an example of the scale of the problem: already in the mid-1980s, that is, while the artist was still alive, a New York lawyer representing him estimated that in those years fake lithographs of Dalí worth 625 million dollars (at the time) had been sold in the United States.

Hitler’s Enigma, work by Salvador Dalì, 1939. Public domain



Paradoxically, the master of Surrealism thus risks becoming the very symbol of deception: an emblematic case of how fragile the border between authentic and counterfeitbetween art and fraud. It is up to experts and collectors to extricate themselves from this labyrinth of speculation and illusions, in an attempt to distinguish what was truly born from Dalí’s visionary mind from what is merely a deceptive reflection.