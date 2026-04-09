Dark Matter 2, the release date of the new season of the sci-fi series has been revealed

We thought and hoped that the finale of last season was the definitive series finale, corresponding to the conclusion of the book from which it is based. Instead, Dark Matter, born as a miniseries or limited series if you prefer, has been renewed by Apple TV for a second season, which is almost here. So here are the previews of Dark Matter 2, starting from the plot, the cast and the release date of this series now freely based on the 2016 novel by Blake Crouch, who in any case is the creator and showrunner of the series (so, in short, at least the arguments between the author of the book and those who make the TV series are averted).

The cast of Dark Matter 2

The series features an ensemble cast led by Golden Globe nominee Joel Edgerton, alongside Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, Oakes Fegley and Amanda Brugel.

Dark Matter is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television. Crouch serves as creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer alongside executive producers Matt Tolmach, Richard Lederer and Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry, who co-wrote every episode of season two with Crouch. In addition to acting, Edgerton and Connelly also serve as executive producers.

The plot of Dark Matter 2

Hailed as one of the best science fiction novels – celebrating the tenth anniversary of its publication this year – Dark Matter is a story about the road not taken. In the first season, the series followed Jason Dessen (played by Edgerton), a physicist, professor and family man who one night, while walking home on the streets of Chicago, is kidnapped into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare as he tries to return to his reality amid a shocking panorama of lives he could have lived.

Season two picks up with the Dessens getting used to a quiet life in a world that finally seems safe, until the unimaginable forces them to flee once again. As Jason’s obsession with the Box grows ever more intense, Daniela’s (Connelly) growing paranoia pushes her to the edge, threatening to destroy their fragile stability. Meanwhile, Amanda (Braga) and Ryan (Simpson) join forces in a desperate attempt to find their way home. Blair (Brugel) is determined to stop him, while Leighton (Okeniyi) relentlessly pursues his grand vision of creating a perfect world.

When Dark Matter 2 comes out

The new season will be released on Apple TV on Friday 28 August with the first episode of the ten total, followed by a new episode every week until 30 October.

The images of Dark Matter 2