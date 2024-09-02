‘Dawson’s Creek’ Actor Obi Ndefo Dies After Legless Accident

Mourning in the world of cinema and TV series, especially for fans of “Dawson’s Creek”. Actor Obi Ndefo, who played Bodie, the brother-in-law of Joy, the character played by Katie Holmes, in the famous 90s TV series, has died at the age of 51. The American actress was one of the first to announce the sad news, sharing a touching message on social media: “It was wonderful to work with such a kind man. My sincere condolences to his family. May he rest in peace”. The actor had been living in a wheelchair for years due to a serious accident that had cost him the amputation of his lower limbs.

‘Dawson’s Creek’ Actor Obi Ndefo Dies

The actor’s death was announced on social media by his sister, Nkem Ndefo, who explained the cause of death in a post: “Obi Ndefo passed away Wednesday morning in a Los Angeles hospital. Obi’s heart failed him during his endless battle with orthorexia, an eating disorder. As his family, we are sharing this news to bring attention to the excessive dietary discipline that orthorexia leads to, with the hope that those suffering from this devastating disease can receive the compassion they need. I am heartbroken over the loss of my little brother, but I know he is finally at peace now.”

Katie Holmes shared a tribute to the actor posted by fellow actress Mary-Margaret Humes on Instagram: “He was wonderful to work with and such a kind man. Sending prayers and grace to his family. Rest in peace.” Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Dawson’s mother Gale Leery on the series, dedicated a post to Ndefo with photos and videos of the 51-year-old: “These words do not come easily. It is hard to fathom that you have left us, my dear friend. You have always been and always will be a shining light. What an example of pure unfiltered love and tenacity you have set while facing life’s challenges in recent times. I will treasure all our messages of love and support for each other over the past few years. Rest in peace sweet warrior.”

The accident and orthorexia

As explained by his sister, Obi Ndefo suffered from orthorexia, an eating disorder described as a form of abnormal attention to dietary rules, food choices and their characteristics. The phenomenon has not yet been officially recognized by doctors as a real eating disorder, but according to experts it leads those affected to dedicate a maniacal and obsessive attention to their diet. The actor’s life, already troubled, was upset by a terrible accident that occurred in 2019, which left Ndefo without legs and in a wheelchair.

Five years ago in August, the actor was in the parking lot of an Erewhon supermarket on Beverly Boulevard, loading a cooler into the trunk of his car, when a drunk driver swerved out of his lane and hit him. Ndefo was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital, where doctors were forced to amputate both of his legs: one was completely destroyed, while the other was partially severed. Following the accident, the actor’s family and friends started a GoFundMe fundraiser, which raised $290,000 in donations, which paid for Ndefo’s surgeries, wheelchair, and prosthetic legs, all of which were not covered by insurance.