Dear doctors who inflated the waiting lists to work less, I give you some advice

Culture

Dear doctors who inflated the waiting lists to work less, I give you some advice

Dear doctors who inflated the waiting lists to work less, I give you some advice

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Dear doctors who inflated the waiting lists to work less, I give you some advice
The history of the collapsed Torre dei Conti in Rome: what is the medieval building symbol of the Counts of Segni
Why we love popping bubble wrap bubbles so much: the principle of fidget toys