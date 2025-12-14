December 14, 2025, how many °C was it today in previous years? Let's compare temperatures

Ecology

December 14, 2025, how many °C was it today in previous years? Let’s compare temperatures

Many times we find ourselves wondering “But was it that cold last year?” or “But was it this hot in other years?”. These are questions that can be answered by searching through the meteorological archives, and that’s what we did: we bring you the temperatures of December 14th scheduled for Milan, Rome, Naples And Palermocompared with those of the same date 1, 2, 10 and 20 years ago.

Milan

Image
Comparison of temperatures on December 14th in Milan in 2025, 2024, 2023, 2015 and 2005.

Year Minimum (°C) Maximum (°C)
2025 1 10
2024 0.9 5.3
2023 3.3 9.9
2015 3.1 8.5
2005 –2.3 7.1

Rome

Image
Comparison of temperatures on December 14th in Rome in 2025, 2024, 2023, 2015 and 2005.

Year Minimum (°C) Maximum (°C)
2025 3 13
2024 6.3 12.7
2023 6.9 14.9
2015 5.2 13.7
2005 5.7 14.6

Naples

Image
Comparison of temperatures on December 14th in Naples in 2025, 2024, 2023, 2015 and 2005.

Year Minimum (°C) Maximum (°C)
2025 3 14
2024 11.2 15.7
2023 9.6 15.0
2015 6.2 13.1
2005 8.3 12.2

Palermo

Image
Comparison of temperatures on December 14th in Palermo in 2025, 2024, 2023, 2015 and 2005.

Year Minimum (°C) Maximum (°C)
2025 9 17
2024 13.3 18.4
2023 11.9 16.7
2015 9.1 16.4
2005 12.9 15.0

It must be said that comparing the temperatures of a city in different years answers one curiosities of everyday life which we all happen to have, but from a scientific point of view it has no real meteorological and climatological value: any consideration such as “Today it is warmer” or “Today it is colder” compared to the past can only be made with respect to a reference average for at least thirty years. For example, here is the average temperature for the four cities on today’s date in the period 1991-2020to be compared with today’s ones:

City Average temperature 1991-2020 (°C)
Milan 2.6
Rome 8.5
Naples 10.3
Palermo 13.4

Today’s data is from forecastsAir Forcewhile historical data comes from global climate analysis ERA5 created by the European Space Agency with the Copernicus program.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
December 14, 2025, how many °C was it today in previous years? Let’s compare temperatures
How many km does a footballer run in 90 minutes of a match? Distances and intensity change by role and age
Live albums are back, but they have (almost) nothing left to tell us