December 22, 2025, how many °C was it today in previous years? Let’s compare temperatures

Many times we find ourselves wondering “But was it that cold last year?” or “But was it this hot in other years?”. These are questions that can be answered by searching through the meteorological archives, and that’s what we did: we bring you the temperatures of December 22nd scheduled for Milan, Rome, Naples And Palermocompared with those of the same date 1, 2, 10 and 20 years ago.

Milan

22 Milan temperatures
Comparison of temperatures on December 22nd in Milan in 2025, 2024, 2023, 2015 and 2005.

Year Minimum (°C) Maximum (°C)
2025 7 8
2024 –0.7 5.2
2023 3.2 15.8
2015 3.5 10.9
2005 –3.7 5.4

Rome

22 Rome temperatures
Comparison of temperatures on December 22nd in Rome in 2025, 2024, 2023, 2015 and 2005.

Year Minimum (°C) Maximum (°C)
2025 8 16
2024 0.4 13.5
2023 5.7 16.2
2015 5.0 14.5
2005 0.6 9.2

Naples

22 Naples temperatures
Comparison of temperatures on December 22nd in Naples in 2025, 2024, 2023, 2015 and 2005.

Year Minimum (°C) Maximum (°C)
2025 6 15
2024 4.4 14.8
2023 9.8 16.3
2015 5.8 14.5
2005 1,2 9.9

Palermo

22 Palermo temperatures
Comparison of temperatures on December 22nd in Palermo in 2025, 2024, 2023, 2015 and 2005.

Year Minimum (°C) Maximum (°C)
2025 10 17
2024 10.4 14.9
2023 12.4 17.1
2015 9.5 15.2
2005 7.2 11.8

It must be said that comparing the temperatures of a city in different years answers one curiosities of everyday life which we all happen to have, but from a scientific point of view it has no real meteorological and climatological value: any consideration such as “Today it is warmer” or “Today it is colder” compared to the past can only be made with respect to a reference average for at least thirty years. For example, here is the average temperature for the four cities on today’s date in the period 1991-2020to be compared with today’s ones:

City Average temperature 1991-2020 (°C)
Milan 2.7
Rome 8.5
Naples 9.8
Palermo 12.8

Today’s data is from forecastsAir Forcewhile historical data comes from global climate analysis ERA5 created by the European Space Agency with the Copernicus program.

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

