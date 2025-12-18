"Demolition Brothers": release date and plot of the Prime Video film with Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista

Another action comedy is coming to Prime Video. After the recent Heads of State on the run, Shadow Force and Playdate, 2026 opens with the promising Demolition Brothers (original title The Wrecking Crew), a film starring another couple of big names, namely Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista. Here is all the information on the release date, cast and plot of the film, of which Prime Video has released the first images.

The cast of Demolition Brothers

The film is directed by Ángel Manuel Soto (Blue Beetle), written by Jonathan Tropper (Banshee, Warrior, Your Friends and Neighbors). The cast consists of Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, Claes Bang, Temuera Morrison, Jacob Batalon, Frankie Adams, Miyavi, with Stephen Root and Morena Baccarin. Wrecking Brothers is produced by Jeff Fierson, pga, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, pga

The plot of Demolition Brothers

In this action comedy set on the streets of Hawaii (where Momoa recently created the historical drama Chief of War), two half-brothers who haven't spoken in years, Johnny (Jason Momoa) and James (Dave Bautista), are forced to reunite after their father's mysterious death. As they try to uncover the truth, buried secrets resurface and loyalties are tested, uncovering a conspiracy that could destroy their family. Together, they are ready to demolish anything that gets in their way.

When Demolition Brothers comes out

The film, lasting 2 hours and 2 minutes, will be available worldwide on Prime Video from Wednesday 28 January 2026.