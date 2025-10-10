Desecration and electropop: Annalisa lights the fire and makes herself heard





Two years after her last album – “E poi sia fini nel vortice”, 150,000 copies sold – Annalisa returns with a new album entitled “Ma io sono fuoco”. There are 11 tracks – written by the singer-songwriter herself (together with other authors and producers) – which continue along the same path as what was done with the last album. We therefore find ourselves the Annalisa of hits. A new Annalisa compared to years ago, given that up until the album “Nuda” she had accustomed us to a completely different sound. Improve? Worse? Taste is subjective. Her current musical path is certainly leading her to great goals of success, popularity and rankings.

Although the two songs that preceded the album are very different from each other – “Maschio” and then “Piazza San Marco” (with Mengoni) – it is an absolutely coherent album. The theme of time and fire intertwine and decline in various forms. The sounds are electropop: from today but also from the 80s and 90s (“You were looking under my skirt for the 80s”, he sings), with electronic elements quite present. The references are obvious: Donatella Rettore, but also Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa. The first notes of “Esibizionista” also recall La Representative di Lista (the song promises to be one of the great successes of the album).

“I believe that Jesus was a she”: Annalisa between religion and provocation

With this album, Annalisa once again denies the clichés about her lack of determination. It does this above all on a textual level. “He is an exhibitionist, without dignity. Have you ever been crucified for naivety? It happens to respectable girls… Better alone”, sings Annalisa. The singer-songwriter – former talent of Amici – addresses the theme of religion in a subtle but incisive way. In “Disappointed” Annalisa states: “I believe that Jesus was a she. Disappointed”, “I pray for the physique”. Instead, in “Amica” – one of the most interesting songs on the album – harsh terms, unusual for Annalisa, also recur: “Bestemmiare”, “Pu**ane”. Also in “Io Sono”: “To bleed and really hurt you”. He explained to FQMagazine: “In this specific case I am talking about disappointment. I wanted to communicate how big this disappointment I’m talking about was, and therefore that ‘she’ is actually me, but not because I’m presumptuous and want to raise myself to who knows how high, almost comparing myself to God. But by comparing my disappointment to the one he probably approved of at the moment he was betrayed. So that was the game, a little provocative.”

Between complicated loves – “The cold war between us” – and re-proposals (even visual) of a reinterpreted story, Annalisa builds her own unique identity, but which sometimes seems too borderless. For example, on Spotify he chooses a particular concept as a video to accompany the songs: he wears a cuff that attracts attention. In her own time, but with determination, Annalisa has left behind the image of the past, freeing what had remained dormant for years. He opened his “inner cage” (not surprisingly, a tiger appears in the background of the album cover). He lit his fire. And now it will also be felt in the arenas, with the tour. We leave on November 15th from Jesolo.

