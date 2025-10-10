Desecration and electropop: Annalisa lights the fire and makes herself heard

Culture

Desecration and electropop: Annalisa lights the fire and makes herself heard

Desecration and electropop: Annalisa lights the fire and makes herself heard

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Desecration and electropop: Annalisa lights the fire and makes herself heard
New Scene 3, the rap show returns to Netflix with a new judge: who he is and when he comes out
Why we find more spiders in the house in autumn and what attracts them: it is their breeding season