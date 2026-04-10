Dexter: Resurrection, previews of the second season

From Paramount+ social channels Michael C. Hall has officially announced season 2 of Dexter: Resurrectionthe Showtime original series about the serial killer of serial killers.

According to the first previews, Uma Thurman will return in the role of Charley, a former special forces officer and right-hand man of Leon Prater. In addition to Thurman’s return, Paramount+ recently announced the addition of Brian Cox to the cast, who will play a serial killer who terrorized New York City years earlier.

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The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios. Clyde Phillips (also showrunner), Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns are the executive producers, which also include John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, together with Veronica West, Kirsa Rein and the duo Tanner Bean & Katrina Mathewson.