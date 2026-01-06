Did a fourth Wise Man really exist? The forgotten legend of Artabanus

For all of us, the traditional Magi are three: Gaspar, Balthasar and Melchior. But there is also the legend of the fourth Wise King, Artabanus (in English Artaban), Persian sage and astronomer like the other three. If most people have never heard of it, it’s because it’s one legend of modern origin, and is therefore a story from uniquely symbolic and spiritual valuewhich is not part of the Gospels (it should however be specified that in the Gospels it is not written that the Magi are exactly three, they are not called “kings” and they have no names: the names came from later tradition).

The story spread around the world thanks to the 1895 short story by Henry van Dyke“The Story of the Other Wise Man”, followed by several popular and folklore versions. Since then, the legend began to make its way into Christmas tradition and catechesis.

According to legend, when the star announcing the birth of Jesus appeared in the sky, the wise Artabanus left to join the other magi, bringing with him three precious gems to offer to the child.

During the journey, however, Artabanus came across an injured and dying man on the side of the road, and he didn’t feel like leaving him there alone: ​​he stopped to help him, and to save his life he had to sell one of his gems. Once he got back on the road, he discovered that he had arrived late: the other Magi had left for Bethlehem without him.

Artabanus continued his journey anyway, in the hope of meeting the son of God. However, other obstacles intervened between him and the Child Jesus: in fact he met poor, sick, slaves And children in danger of life and for thirty-three years he spent his life caring for them all. But this meant selling all the other gems he had set aside for Jesus. The years, meanwhile, passed by.

Artabano traveled all over Palestine in search of him, without ever managing to meet him. Now elderly and without wealth, the poor Magus arrived in Jerusalem during the crucifixion of Jesus. But even then he didn’t see it: a person asked him for help, and the old man gave her the last remaining gem.

But it is precisely in that moment of desolation that according to legend Artabanus heard the voice of Christ telling him:

Every time you helped one of the little ones, you did it to me.

Artabanus then understood that he had met Jesus all his life.

The legend of the fourth Wise King remains a legend. But it teaches an important lesson: that God is not only met in sacred places, but in people who sufferand that the true gift is not gold, but mercy.