Did the Three Wise Men really exist? Let’s see who they were and where they came from, between tradition and history

To the Magi a short passage is dedicated to second chapter of Gospel of Matthew: coming from an unspecified “East”, they followed a star to Bethlehem to adore the Baby Jesus, future king of the Jews, to whom they offered symbolic gifts, gold, incense and myrrh. The Gospel story ends here. Over the centuries, Christian tradition has enriched their history and throughout the Christian world this episode is celebrated for the feast ofEpiphany.

But did the Magi really live? In this article we see what we know historically about the Magi and what, instead, belongs to the folklore.

What does the Gospel of Matthew say

First of all, let’s resume, for those of you who need to refresh your memory, theevangelical episode condensed in a few verses of the second chapter of the Gospel of Matthew: the Magi, coming from the East in an unspecified number, followed a starrecognizing it as a sign of the birth of the king of the Jews. Having arrived in Jerusalem, they asked the King Herod where the newborn was, but the king, unaware of the prophecy about the son of God, invited them to look for the child and tell him the place of his birth.

Guided by the star, the Magi arrived at Bethlehemthey prostrated themselves before Jesus and offered him their gifts: goldsymbol of royalty, incensesymbol of divinity and myrrhan ointment used, among other things, also in funerary rites. The Magi kings then returned to their homeland, warned in a dream not to report anything to Herod who, furious, ordered the Massacre of the Innocentskilling all the children of Bethlehem up to the age of two.

The meaning of the term “Magi”

The evangelical episode is rather sparse, but to understand more about the Magi, let’s start from this term: what does “Magi” mean?

The Greek term μάγοι (magoi)used in the Gospel, refers to figures of magicians or enchanters, which, in Greek culture, are therefore associated with occult arts. But the Greek word comes from the ancient Persian “maguš”which indicated the priests of the Zoroastrianismthe religion practiced in ancient Persia, before the advent of Islam. These priests they were considered experts in astrology and magicwhich would explain their connection with the “star” they follow in the Gospel story.

Who were the Magi

So who are they and where do the Magi come from? Starting from little information cited from the Testament, the Christian tradition he enriched the story of the Magi with many details.

In the Gospel, the Magi are never referred to as “kings”, yet in the Christian tradition and still today, they are always depicted with the crown on head. So where does the comparison with this presumed royalty come from? Initially, in early Christian and Byzantine depictions, the Magi wore oriental clothes, with cloaks and the Phrygian hat, typical of ancient Persia. This depiction became increasingly simplified: the headdress became an object with a rectangular or square shape, until, starting from the Middle Ages, in the West that headdress became a crown and the Magi began to be depicted as kings. This change of image would also recall a recall ofOld Testament, according to which some kings that they would worship the Messiah.

As we have seen therefore, if on the one hand the term Magi refers to the figures of priestshalfway between wise men and wizards of ancient Persia, later tradition represented them as royalty from various parts of the world.

What are the names of the three Magi and where they came from

They are often depicted with different ethnicities but the sacred text says they came from East, a term that could refer to the Persiaat the Babylon or to other eastern regions.

In fact, in the following centuries, the idea developed that the Magi represented the three continents then knownEurope, Asia and Africa, to reflect the idea that the coming of Christ was destined for all nations.

The Adoration of the Three Kings by Edward Burne. The Magi are represented with different skin colors



Over time, Christian tradition has enriched this narrative, giving them the names that we all know: Gaspar, Melchior And Belshazzar. It must be said, however, that these names do not find confirmation in the Gospels and have no documented connection with Persian culture. This is a subsequent elaboration that reflects the universality of the Christian message: Gasparof light complexion, symbolizes theEurope, Melchiorwith oriental features, represents theAsia And Belshazzar embodies theAfrica.

The historical sources which attest to these names attributed by popular tradition, are extremely sparse; many details we know about the Magi come from apocryphal gospels.

How many Wise Men are there?

The Gospel does not indicate a precise number of Magi, but refers to a generic one: “some Magi”. The Christian tradition has often identified them as Three, probably in correspondence with the gifts offered.

However, there are alternative traditions that mention different numbers, up to twelve.