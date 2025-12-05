Disney+, all releases for December 2025

Fantasy, thriller, animation. And then crime drama, reality TV, dramedy. A new month arrives and Disney+ enriches the catalog with various new features. Here are all the December 2025 releases on the streaming platform.

Disney+, releases for December 2025

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Season 3 (December 8, 2025)

We begin on December 8, 2025 with Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the animated series for children. Set during the High Republic era, it follows young Jedi Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs as they study the ways of the Force, learn from Jedi Master Yoda, explore the galaxy, and aid citizens and creatures in need. In the third season the protagonists will face Rek Minuu, a shrewd droid repairman, and befriend Dotti, the lovable local shop owner known for her skills in droid maintenance, and a trio of new droid friends: Beepers, Dozer and Gigi.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians, season 2 (December 10, 2025)

It continues on December 10, 2025 with Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The second season, based on the novel The sea of ​​monstersit will be a new, heroic adventure in uncharted waters. After the barrier at Camp Half-Blood is shattered, Percy Jackson embarks on an epic odyssey across the Sea of ​​Monsters in search of his best friend Grover and the only thing that could save the camp: the legendary Golden Fleece. With the help of Annabeth, Clarisse, and his new half-brother, Cyclops Tyson, Percy’s survival is vital in the fight to stop Luke, the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to take down Camp Half-Blood, and eventually Olympus. Season 2 stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, and Daniel Diemer, as well as a cast of recurring actors and guest stars, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Mantzoukas, Glynn Turman, Timothy Simons, Virginia Kull, Courtney B. Vance, Andra Day, Adam Copeland, Sandra Bernhard, Margaret Cho, Kristen Schaal, Tamara Smart, Rosemarie DeWitt, Toby Stephens and many others.

The Lowdown (December 26, 2025)

Ends December 26, 2025 with The LowdownFX series starring Ethan Hawke, Keith David, Kyle MacLachlan, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Cody Lightning and Kaniehtiio Horn. The series follows the courageous exploits of Lee Raybon, a self-proclaimed “truthmaker” from Tulsa whose obsession with the truth always gets him into trouble. While no idealist, Lee is determined to expose corruption and expose the city’s hidden rot, even when it puts him in danger. When the publication of Lee’s latest report, an in-depth investigation into the powerful Washberg family, is immediately followed by Dale Washberg’s suspected suicide, Lee realizes he’s onto something big. Following the trail left by Dale, which invites further investigation into the circumstances of his death, Lee discovers that Betty Jo, the grieving widow, seems to be more interested in her brother-in-law than in her deceased beloved. And strong powers want to prevent Lee from discovering anything else.

Disney+, all releases for December 2025